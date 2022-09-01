Diário Olé points out Pedro as Maradona in the game and exclaims: “Flamengo is impossible” | Flamengo

Flamengo’s historic 4-0 rout gained prominence in the most traditional Argentine sports daily, “Olé”. There were four pages of coverage. Only River, who thrashed Defensa by the same score, one more. On the front page of the newspaper, the red-black headline was as follows: “El Fla es imposible (The Fla is impossible)”.
According to “Olé”, Flamengo was impossible against Vélez — Photo: Fred Gomes
+Analysis: positioning on the field and on the continent make Flamengo gigantic at the gates of a new final
On page 4 of the newspaper, a photo has Lucas Pratto in the foreground (but out of focus) lamenting and Pedro, the star of the match, kneeling in gratitude. the editor headlined the scene as follows: “To Flaming Up”, a pun that added the word lament to the name of Flamengo. And a hat (above the photo) completed “Of rodillas (on knees)”.
The caption of the photo also brings together all the elements involved: “Pedro (3 goals) on his knees. And Vélez too”.
+ Flamengo forwards the sale of Lázaro to Almería for 7 million euros
“Olé” is a pun on the name of Flamengo and the word regret. And complete: on his knees — Photo: Fred Gomes
On the next page, a chronicle by reporter Léo Rodríguez Bruno highlights: “O Flamengo gave a bath of reality to a Vélez that looked more like the one in the local championship than the one that eliminated River (in Libertadores). What was wrong with the field? O Flamengo didn’t even notice: he put on a show”.
Olé points out Pedro as Maradona of the game and exclaims: “Flamengo is impossible”
Comic strip says that Pedro is the Maradona of the game
In a comic strip that names the game’s characters, Maradona’s award was given to Pedro with the following description:
“Three goals. It was a nightmare. And, of course, Flamengo paid 14 million for him.”
De los Santos, a defender who greatly facilitated the work of Flamengo’s forwards, was classified as “what an enemy”. Vélez fans were treated as “Gandhi”, for their patience to support until the end.
And Valentín Gómez ended up being nicknamed “The Terminator”: “He punched Gabigol, who fell to the ground. It was yellow. It was supposed to be red.”
Pedro was the Maradona of the game according to Olé — Photo: Fred Gomes
The last two pages highlight Vélez’s performances and Cacique Medina’s explanations. They also report the presence of two thousand rubro-blacks in José Amalfitani and, finally, give more space to Pedro with the following words:
“It took all eyes on José Amalfitani and also the ball.” The space reserved for shirt 21, Libertadores top scorer with 11 goals, ends like this: “Denle pelota, che.” The expression means: “Pay attention to him”. Or a more literal one: “Give him a ball”, as we say in Brazil.
Tite has an eye on Pedro, and the crowd doesn’t want to lose sight of him anytime soon. Great moment for the top scorer of Libertadores and Flamengo in the season – tied with Gabi.
Pedro received a lot of attention at this farm’s “Olé” — Photo: Fred Gomes
+ Read more Flamengo news
+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!
— Photo: Reproduction
+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!
🎧 Listen to the ge Flamengo podcast 🎧
Watch: all about Flamengo on ge, on Globo and on sportv