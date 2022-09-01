DiCaprio’s breakup reinforces fan theory







Leonardo Dicaprio and Camila Morrone Breakup Photo: Celebrities and Celebrities

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone’s relationship has come to an end, according to People magazine. The end of the relationship of the 47-year-old star and the 25-year-old model reinforces the theory of the fans about the “curse of the 25”.

DiCaprio and Morrore, by the way, were seen together for the first time in Aspen, in the United States, in January 2018. The couple made the relationship public in 2020, at the “Oscars”, but since then the relationship in a very discreet way.

In 2019, the insider gave details about the two dating, and stated that the relationship was serious. “This is definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house. Camila has been known for a long time as Leo’s boyfriend. And Leo introduced her to his parents a long time ago,” a source told People.

However, the breakup rumors started after DiCaprio and Camila were seen hanging out alone. The last sight of them together took place on the 4th of July, on a beach in Malibu, in the United States.

In August, the model traveled with her mother to St. Tropez, France, the star left last week to have dinner with friends in Los Angeles. The representatives of the two were contacted, however, did not confirm the end of the relationship.

Curse of the 25

With the news that Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone’s relationship came to an end, fans came back with the “curse of 25” theory, as the star is known for not dating women over 25. According to fans, in the last 12 years, the actor has not been involved with any older women.

In fact, among the actor’s ex-girlfriends are: Gisele Bündchen, Nina Agdal, Kelly Rohrbach, Toni Garrn, Erin Heatherton and Blake Lively, and with all the relationship ended before or when they turned 25. Camila, it is worth saying, turned 25 in June.

Check out DiCaprio’s relationship chart: