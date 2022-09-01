Dira Paes shows her son with José Loreto and surprises

Actor José Loreto posed with the son of his friend Dira Paes and delighted the fans

The actress Dira Paes amused the web when showing a photo with Jose Loreto. The actor and she are part of the cast of remake of the soap opera “Pantanal”, shown on TV Globo. The artists are in the same nucleus of the feuilleton and interpret mother and son.

In the plot, Dira plays Filó, José Leôncio’s companion, and Tadeu’s mother (a pawn played by Loreto). Outside the screens, the artists maintain their friendship. So much so that the famous enchanted by showing her dramaturgy son side by side with the real life puppy.

Dira Paes is a proud mother of two boys. The heirs hardly appear in public and are also not exposed on social media. This is because Mom prefers to keep them out of the spotlight.

His firstborn Inácio is 14 years old. The youngest Martim is six years old. Both are the result of his relationship with director of photography Pablo Baião, with whom he has been with for over 15 years.

In her official profile, the actress showed her youngest along with her friend from work, Jose Loreto. In real life, the famous is already dad. He has a daughter named Bella who is the result of his former marriage to the actress. Débora Nascimento. The girl is four years old.

In the click, the actor poses face to face with Dira’s youngest. The pair smile for the camera. They even make the famous “v” with their fingers. “My children together: Tadeu and Tintin”, joked the actress, adding a blue heart in the caption.

Many fans and friends of the artists were delighted with the special meeting! “Beautiful”, commented many followers. One internet user noticed: “Look at these most beautiful curls in the world!”. Another agreed and said: “Two curls. Most beautiful thing!!”. And yet another defined it: “Lots of beauty and curls”.

Himself Jose Loreto melted for her friend. “Wonderful mother,” he assured her. A follower was amazed: “Focus on beautiful smiles. Araaa is a lot of beauty”. Another noted a certain similarity: “Say they are too similar”. Soon, another endorsed: “They are too beautiful and they look alike. They look like brothers.”

Tell us what you think!