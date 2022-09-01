“Distance relationship…”; Agatha Moreira opens the game about her relationship with Rodrigo Simas and does not hide the relationship of ups and downs

Actress Agatha Moreira opened her heart to talk about her relationship with actor Rodrigo Simas. The couple has been together for a few years with ups and downs. But she reports that their relationship is as normal as any couple. But the artist details what the professional life of the actors has been like and how difficult it is to reconcile the relationship being on different projects.

She spoke about the two in an interview with the newspaper O Globo:

“A relationship is made of phases. Ours is normal like any other. There are days when one is not in the mood to look at the other’s face. There are days when you want to end and throw everything away. , who still says in the conversation about the connection they both have, about being parents, living together and everything else”.

The famous also spoke of the professional life and the different moments that the two live. Ágatha has a contract with Globo and is scheduled for Walcyr Carrasco’s next soap opera, which is called Terra Vermelha, in addition to being involved in side projects that are not related to the station. Rodrigo, on the other hand, has recently done two works in Cara e Coragem and in the series: As aventuras de José e Durval (in which he plays chitãozinho by the duo Chitãozinho and Xororó).

Agatha ends by saying:

“It is funny. We are going through different phases, but it’s very impressive how we don’t disconnect. Since October of last year, when Rodrigo moved to São Paulo (to record the series “As Aventuras de José & Durval”, by Globoplay), we have been maintaining a long-distance relationship. There were few moments together in our house (in the West Zone of Rio). He stayed there until April, and when he returned to Rio, I was already in Los Angeles, where I went to study acting at the Ivana Chubbuck studio.”.