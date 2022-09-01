Do you already have a confirmed date for the payroll loan at Auxílio Brasil?

Recently, the inclusion of a payroll loan program in Auxílio Brasil was announced. The news left the beneficiaries in an uproar! After all, the credit line can represent a real lifeline for countless Brazilians. So the public wants to know: Does the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan have a confirmed date? When will it be possible to apply for credit?

Currently, around 20 million Brazilians receive Auxílio Brasil payments. Today, the program has a minimum value of R$ 600. However, this value should only last until December. As of 2023, transfers should return to R$400. With that, see below everything you need to know about the Auxílio Brasil credit line.

What does this line of credit represent?

Before we explain the rules and schedule of the Auxílio Brasil credit line, it is worth remembering what the expression “payroll loan” means. For those who don’t know, this type of credit line is granted by institutions that adopt the automatic deduction of installments from the salary payroll (or benefit, in the case of Auxílio Brasil).

Know the rules of the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan

The Auxílio Brasil line of credit is currently unavailable. However, everything indicates that the novelty will be implemented soon. So, what are the program rules? So far, the Federal Government has not disclosed all the criteria for granting the credit line.

However, it is already known that Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries will have the opportunity to borrow up to 40% of the benefit amount. With the choice of line of credit, program applicants give the Government permission to deduct the amounts of the installments from the monthly payments of the Aid.

Does the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan have a date? When can I apply for credit?

The Federal Government has not yet established a specific date for granting the payroll-deductible line of credit to beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. On the other hand, the Minister of Citizenship stated that credit contracting should begin in September. Currently, the Ministry is working to define the complementary norms of the program.

“We already have almost 17 financial institutions approved by the Ministry of Citizenship that are able to grant payroll loans. It is a number that shows the interest of the market in making credit available to this population”, Ronaldo Bento said during a press conference held at the Planalto Palace.