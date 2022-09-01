Dog Brenda sleeps next to presenter minutes before the news starts; VIDEO | Santa Catarina

The mascot of NSC TV in Florianópolis, which had already gone viral on social networks, came back to attention on the web this week. This time the Brenda dog appeared in a video sleeping on the show’s set shortly before the start of the newspaper, and amused internet users (watch above).

Although the post was shared by an Instagram page on Tuesday (30), the episode took place on May 6, three minutes before NSC News started.

In the video, Brenda is seen sleeping with her paws in the air, and presenter Fabian Londero has to convince her to leave the set and continue her rest at another point in the studio.

Laughing, Londero calls Brenda by name, and leads her to the back of the newsroom, where she and fellow mascot Cherry have a bed to rest and sleep.

Followers joked in the comments. “She owns the NSC,” said one netizen. Another person wrote that Brenda “wants to work on dog communication.”

1 of 2 Brenda was caught sleeping on the set of NSC Notícias — Photo: NSC/ Reproduction Brenda was caught sleeping on the scene of NSC Notícias — Photo: NSC/ Reproduction

The mascots Brenda and Cherry were introduced to Brazil on Globo’s ‘É de Casa’ program in April. They showed charisma on national television after one of them, Brenda, went viral on the internet by breaking into the studio during Jornal do Almoço, on April 14. (watch below).

At the time, presenter Raphael Faraco recorded Brenda lying down, resting in the middle of the studio, not worried about the schedule that was about to start.

In the video, the journalist calls the dog out of the studio and repeats twice “what’s this, Brenda? what’s this, girl?”, while laughing.

Brenda and Cherry were adopted at the Florianópolis headquarters, and live with the employees freely.

2 of 2 Brenda invaded the NSC TV studio and went viral — Photo: Clarissa Batìstela/g1 Brenda invaded the NSC TV studio and went viral — Photo: Clarissa Batìstela/g1

