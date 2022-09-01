Dollar operates higher with Aid Brazil and inflation abroad

The commercial dollar operated strongly in the early afternoon of this Wednesday (31). Around 1 pm (Brasilia time), the US currency rose 1.56%, quoted at R$ 5.193. If the result persists, the currency will zero the losses it had throughout the month of August.

The increase is attributed to the persistence of international fears of recession amid aggressive cycles of monetary tightening in large economies, in addition to the definition of an exchange rate, the Ptax, and the monitoring of the fiscal impacts of the Auxílio Brasil of R$600.

In addition to the real, other currencies from emerging countries or linked to commodities, such as Chilean and Colombian pesos and South African rand, showed losses this morning, albeit at a more moderate pace.

“Markets reflect the possibility of more aggressive monetary tightening in developed economies,” Bradesco said in a report, highlighting nervousness in the wake of this morning’s data that showed eurozone inflation accelerated to a new record high in August.

Investors fear that the maintenance of a very aggressive posture by the world’s main central banks in the face of high price pressures will push the global economy into recession. Markets are betting that the US Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage point for a third straight time in September, for example.

Meanwhile, “investors are also monitoring the potential fiscal impacts of presidential candidates’ pledges,” Travelex strategists said in a note.

Brazil aid

According to two sources, the government will send the 2023 Budget project to Congress this Wednesday, with the forecast for the return of the Auxílio Brasil benefit to R$400 per family, R$200 less than the current level. But the presidential message that accompanies the measure will indicate the intention to maintain the value of R$ 600 next year.

Both President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), main competitors for the Planalto, have already said that they will keep the benefit amount at R$ 600 if elected.

Ptax

Traders also warned of volatility on the day due to the month-end Ptax formation. Ptax is an exchange rate calculated by the Central Bank. At the end of each month, financial agents usually try to direct it to levels that are more convenient for their positions, whether they are long or short in dollars, which usually causes intense back-and-forth in negotiations.

“The day promises to be challenging due to the dispute over the end-of-month Ptax rate,” said Jefferson Rugik, CEO of Correparti Corretora. “As it is a classic, the dispute (between those who bet on the high and low of the dollar) is always balanced”, he added, although he noticed in the morning a predominance of the long ones.

*With Reuters