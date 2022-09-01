Dorival praises Flamengo’s series of good performances and sees the team in the fight for the three titles | Flamengo

Dorival Júnior praised Flamengo’s performance in the 4-0 rout against Vélez, in Buenos Aires, in the Libertadores semifinal. The coach was impressed with the sequence of good performances of the team in the season.

In the last 15 games, Flamengo won 13 and drew only two. It is close to the decision of the Copa do Brasil by beating São Paulo 3-1 in the first leg, at Morumbi. In the Brazilian, it is runner-up seven points behind Palmeiras. Dorival sees the entire team on three fronts.

– We are doing a Brazilian recovery. We arrived in 14th place. It’s a process, today we are in second place, trying to get closer to Palmeiras. We’re not going to give up on that goal.

– In the Copa do Brasil, one game is missing to reach the final, as well as in Libertadores. Let’s respect both games, work to the maximum, nothing is set. You know well what a possibility of recovery represents. Nobody arrives by chance in a semifinal, they arrive by ability. We have to be as careful as possible. All care is little, there has to be respect in every way.

Dorival Júnior took advantage of the press conference to praise his team. For him, the series of good performances in the three competitions impresses him. The coach called attention to the solutions found against Vélez to get the ball out to work.

– Pleasant to work with a group that has the search for solutions that it presents, everything is assimilated quickly. In two games, maybe three, we have fluctuated in 24 games since I arrived. In the others, we strictly comply with what was requested. Happy for all that – said Dorival.

– We had important points. At no time did we give up our ball out. That was key. Changing moves, we opened up the solidity of Vélez’s defense. We vary this initiation with plays from the side. Arrascaeta played loose most of the time, presenting himself as an organizing option. The determination that the team has shown makes me believe that we are taking more steps for even greater regularity.

Speaking of Arrascaeta, the midfielder’s departure worried the fans during the second half. Dorival Júnior believes it was just fatigue and ruled out any serious injury problem.

– I believe it was a minor thing, a tiredness perhaps. The whole field unfolded, active participation in the defense as well.

Finally, Dorival wanted to value Vélez, who eliminated River Plate in the round of 16. For him, Flamengo that built the ease in the semifinals.

– Confidence was great because I know the group, the capacity of this team. The moment of oscillation is natural in an absurd sequence of games. After two conversations, everything was clarified and being prepared for that moment to arrive. The opponent is very difficult to face, we have to praise this result. Not just any team could do it.

The return game between Flamengo and Vélez will be on September 7, at Maracanã, at 9:30 pm. The team from Rio can lose by up to three goals that advance. The decision will be made on October 29, in Guayaquil. Palmeiras and Athletico-PR are in the other semifinal. Hurricane won 1-0 the first leg, in Curitiba.

