EDP ​​sells ES’s 2nd largest hydroelectric plant for BRL 1.2 billion

EDP ​​Brasil announced to the market, on Tuesday (30), the sale of the Mascarenhas plant (Energest), the second largest hydroelectric plant in Espírito Santo, for R$ 1.2 billion. The purchaser was the British multinational VH GSEO UK Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Victory Hill Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities, (GSEO).

The total estimated value of the transaction is R$1,225 billion. According to the statement, the payment will be divided into R$ 800 million to be paid at the closing of the deal and the remainder to be settled according to the conditions established in the process of renewing the plant’s concession. The document also says that the transaction and the price are subject to the verification of conditions precedent and usual adjustments to this type of transaction.

The plant, which went into operation in the mid-1970s, has an installed capacity of 198 megawatts. The dam is located on the Rio Doce, in Baixo Guandu, northwest of Espírito Santo. It is the second largest hydroelectric plant in the state, according to data from the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), second only to UHE Aimorés (330 MW), located in the same region and on the border between Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais.

In June 2022, it had shareholders’ equity of R$263.5 million and generated earnings before taxes (EBITDA) of R$176.5 million in the last 12 months.

SALE WAS EXPECTED SINCE APRIL 2021

It is worth remembering that UHE Mascarenhas and EDP Espírito Santo, despite being linked to EDP Brasil, are different companies – one operating in the energy generation segment and the other in the distribution segment – and that the negotiation of the former would not have any impact on the capixaba consumers.

