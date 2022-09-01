Eduardo Baptista changes scheme and promotes four changes in Atlético-GO to face São Paulo

Eduardo Baptista changes Atlético Clube Goianiense for this Thursday’s match (09/01), against São Paulo for the semifinals of the Copa Sudamericana. It will be the coach’s debut in the red-black command. The match is scheduled for 9:30 pm at the Serra Dourada Stadium and more than 20,000 tickets have already been sold.

Opinions – Sagres commentators analyze signing Eduardo Baptista at Atlético-GO

The athletic coach positioned the team in today’s movement at CT do Dragão in 4-4-2. Different from the structure that had been used by Jorginho. Edson Fernando is the main novelty in the training. With his entry into midfield and the return of Diego Churín, who did not face Goiás due to suspension – Luiz Fernando and Airton left the starting lineup. Changes also on the sides with the entry of Dudu and Jefferson in the places of Hayner and Arthur Henrique.

Eduardo Baptista only trained the defensive phase. Rato closed the second line of four on the left and Marlon on the right (something similar to how he played in Criciúma). Jorginho and Churín in front. But reinforcing: this move was used in the defensive phase. Tomorrow we will know the offensive.

Dragon’s probable lineup to take São Paulo: Renan; Dudu, Wanderson, William Klaus and Jefferson; Gabriel Baralhas, Édson Fernando, Marlon Freitas and Jorginho; Wellington Rato, Diego Churin.