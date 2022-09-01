Embezzlement of Veiga will put Palmeiras squad again in check

Palmeiras still “picks up the pieces” of the 1-0 defeat to Athletico-PR, in the first leg of the Libertadores semifinal. Among the topics that are still addressed are the absences that the team had in the match and how much this generated mistrust about the cast. Now, with the possible absence of Raphael Veiga, the group will be put in check again in the return match, at Allianz Parque.

> Check out Palmeiras' audiences at Allianz Parque in 2022

> See classification and simulator of the Brasileirão-2022 by clicking here

> Discover the LANCE results app!

Faced with the Hurricane, last Tuesday, at Arena da Baixada, Abel Ferreira could not count on the duo Gustavo Scarpa and Danilo, who were suspended for expulsions in the quarterfinals against Atlético-MG. These casualties were already a concern, as they are two of the best players on the team at the moment and replacement would be difficult, as it turned out to be clearly in practice.

Gabriel Menino, who was chosen to occupy Danilo’s position, had a good performance both in defense and in attack. The characteristics are different, but the defeat was far from entering the account of shirt 25. In fact, he was one of the few who were saved and it will be he who will go to the game as a starter next Tuesday, since Danilo will still be suspended, because he got two games of punishment.

However, the same cannot be said for the options for Scarpa’s place. Abel Ferreira’s choice was José Manuel López, the Argentine recently hired, causing Rony to be moved to the left side of the attack, and Dudu to be on the right.

The striker had a great chance early on and, inexplicably, wasted what would have meant a huge change in the match scenario. After that, it was mistake after mistake and a very bad performance by the young striker. If the goal had come, we would talk about his decision-making power, but as he did not come out and things got worse from then on, his assessment was not good.

And the situation got more complicated when Raphael Veiga suffered a tackle by Hugo Moura and his foot got stuck between the pitch and the opponent. As a result, he had to be replaced and the next day he had a sprain at the site. That is, if the acting was no longer good with him, without him and without Scarpa it got much worse.

In place of Veiga (and he no longer had Scarpa), Abel opted for Bruno Tabata, who didn’t have a bad game, but wasn’t brilliant either. The midfielder stayed more on the right side, while Dudu went more to the left. Little could be done, but it is also necessary to remember that he is joining a group that has been playing together for a long time.

Wesley, Mayke, Atuesta and Navarro, who came on during the second half, showed that they may not be the pieces for the team to count in a need to turn the score around. The solution will be to find someone who will replace Scarpa, since Scarpa himself will play in the role of Veiga, if the absence is confirmed.

As you can see above, the Palmeiras squad doesn’t offer extraordinary pieces, despite being far from bad. Many fans are already beginning to say that this is one of the reasons why the team has dropped production in recent games and that this will harm the team in the Brasileirão marathon. It takes a reaction with what you have at home and this group will be in check again to respond.