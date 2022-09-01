Employee finds Marina Ruy Barbosa’s diamond ring and explains alleged dismissal; understand – Zoeira

The actress Marina Ruy Barbosa lost one Diamond ring during a luxury party, last Friday (26), and promised reward of R$ 10 thousand whoever found the object. However, according to the portal In off, employee who would have found the jewelry while sweeping the floor of the Rosewood Hotel did not receive the amount and was still cut off from services.

“I had the gloves on and I hugged, kissed, I took a picture with a lot of people. At one point, I realized the ring wasn’t on my finger, but then they found it and returned it. Phew!”, he detailed in an interview with columnist Fábia Oliveira, from In off.

Employee Tales Neves claims to have been responsible for find the ring. At first, he threw the ring in the trash, not knowing its value. After learning that Marina had lost, he sought to return it to the actress.

According to Tales, Marina thanked him, but did not pay the reward. “She thanked me a lot. took a picture with me and with two more people who, in this case, were my leader and her right-hand man,” he said.

Employee explains alleged dismissal

After rumors that he had been fired, the employee, who worked at an outsourced company, explained that he was cut off from hotel service.

“There was no dismissal from the cooperative. As I am outsourced and there was, unfortunately, the lack of attention in sweeping the ring and I also did the task force on social networks, I was cut from the hotel. I’ve been working at the cooperative for a long time, I know the procedures,” she explained.

According to Tales, the company will not make it official that he was “banned”. “This only happens when you get caught stealing or fight during some event. Then, in this case, they say: ‘you don’t come anymore’“.

“But not in my case, they will just say that there is no scale, especially at hotel events, which was where the events took place”.

Marina’s pronouncement

After the repercussion of Tales’ supposed dismissal, Marina spoke about the case, claiming that the manager responsible for the boy delivered the ring as if she had found it. “I don’t know about this boy,” she said.

“The team introduced me to a girl named Francisca as the person who found the ring. And I, of course, got her contact, I even took a photo to register, and on the second I would do the arrangement of send the thank you. I don’t understand,” she reported.

Finally, the actress added that she took a picture with Francisca because she gave her the ring. “My contact was with her. I I really don’t know about this guy”, justified the actress.