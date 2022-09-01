Employee is fired after filming Axl Rose inside a hotel in Manaus – 08/31/2022

An employee of the Juma Ópera Hotel, where the band Guns N’ Roses is staying in Manaus, was fired after breaking a rule and filming singer Axl Rose inside the establishment’s bar.

The girl, who identifies herself as Thailine, recorded a video saying she was fired for filming while working. In the video it is possible to see that the employee was behind the bar counter when Axl Rose enters the room. She bids the singer good night, who doesn’t realize he’s being filmed.

During the filming the employee still comments “Thank God for this moment. I can die now.”

splash contacted the hotel’s press office, which released an official note clarifying the rules during Guns N’ Roses’ passage through Manaus. The statement states that the entire team has been instructed not to take pictures or videos. Look:

“To host the band Guns N’ Roses in Manaus, the Juma Ópera hotel signed a contract with the producer of the shows in Brazil that provided for respect for the musicians’ privacy. The entire hotel staff was instructed not to take photos or videos. “

Guns N’ Roses is one of the main attractions of Rock in Rio 2022, but only performs at the festival on September 8th.

Before, Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan and co play in Manaus (1/9) and Recife (4/9) and then Goiânia (11/9), Belo Horizonte (13/9), Ribeirão Preto (16/9), Florianópolis (9/18), Curitiba (9/21), São Paulo (9/24) and Porto Alegre (9/26).