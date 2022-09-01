Employee is fired after filming Guns N’ Roses vocalist inside a hotel in Manaus | amazon

An employee of the hotel where the band Guns N ‘Roses is staying, in downtown Manaus, was fired after recording a video of vocalist Axl Rose at the establishment and sending the record in a social network group. The band is in the capital for a show at the Arena da Amazônia, on Thursday (1st).

The record made by her took place on Monday (29), when singer Axl Rose, went to the hotel balcony and waved to the audience. She was at the establishment’s bar and recorded the moment he enters the place.

In a post on social networks, the employee says that she sent the record to a group of family members and another group of a social network. Soon after, the video was leaked and the woman was fired from the hotel the next day.

“When I realized what could happen, I deleted it for everyone, but the video was leaked worldwide. My intention was the best possible, because I would never do anything to harm anyone, much less who gave me this unique opportunity and especially my loves, right? in my wildest dreams I imagined serving a drink or saying good night to the biggest rock star, our living legend in the jungle,” he said in an excerpt from the publication.

She also says that she is a fan of the band and that, despite being fired from the place where she works, she continues to try to fulfill her dream of getting an autograph from Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

“I didn’t run, I didn’t scream, I kept my posture and respected them all, but my saga for an autograph continues. Anyone who can help me I thank you with all my heart. and generations,” he said.

The g1 contacted the hotel for a position on what had happened, but did not get a response until the article was published.

The band Guns N’ Roses performs for the first time in the state in a show at the Arena da Amazônia, scheduled for Thursday (1st). The members arrived in the capital of Amazonas on Monday (29) and are staying at a hotel in the city center.

On the night of the day they arrived in Manaus, a group of fans gathered in front of the hotel where the band is staying, when vocalist Axl Rose appeared and waved to the audience.

Axl Rose appears to fans on the balcony of the hotel in Manaus

It is the 10th time that the band has performed in Brazil, the last time was at São Paulo Trip, in 2017, with sold out tickets.

The performance in Manaus opens the tour ”Guns N’ Roses Are F’N’Back!” in South America, with 14 shows, nine of them in Brazil.

This time Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan must innovate the set list, since the EP “Hard Skool” has just been released.