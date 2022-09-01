English proposal for Danilo makes Leila ‘dig up’ negotiation for Pedro in 2022

Arsenal offered 20 million pounds to take the 21-year-old midfielder this window, which ends this 5th in England. Values ​​are higher than Leila waved to Flamengo for Pedro

In the first leg of the Libertadores semifinal, the palm trees was defeated by Athletico-PR by 1 to 0, in Curitiba. In the confrontation, coach Abel Ferreira could not count on Danilo, suspended by Conmebol in two games for the hard entry in Zaracho still in the quarterfinals against Atlético-MG. Interestingly, shirt 28 was the center of attention as soon as the game ended at Arena da Baixada.

Portal report GOAL informed that Arsenal, from England, formalized a proposal to Palmeiras of 20 million pounds (R$ 120 million at the current price) to take the 21-year-old midfielder in this window. It is worth noting that the deadline for entries in the Premier League ends this Thursday (1).

According to the report, president Leila Pereira must refuse the offer, as she recently said she would only release the player, recently called up by Tite to the Selection, for 100 million euros (R$ 514 million). Milan, from Italy, are also monitoring the situation of the 21-year-old. The club has already contacted the player’s staff in order to know his situation.

To give you an idea, the figures offered by Arsenal are higher than those Leila waved to pay for Pedro, from Flamengo. In March, Palmeiras offered 20 million euros (around BRL 110 million at the time) by the centre-forward, a proposal promptly rejected by the carioca club.

In 2022 alone, Danilo made 43 matches for Palmeiras, with 3,435 minutes on the field. The midfielder, shirt 28, scored seven goals and provided three assists for his current teammates. To see the importance of one of Abel’s main pupils and how much Leila gives up financially to hold him.