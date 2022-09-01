Erison says goodbye to Botafogo with ‘see you later’ on social media: ‘I’ll be cheering you on from afar’

Erison left the Botafogo and is the new reinforcement of the Estoril-PER. In search of an appreciation on and off the field for the attacker, Glorioso decided to borrow it until June 2023 for the Portuguese team.

The striker has even been announced in the new team. Erison leaves Glorioso as the club’s top scorer of the season with 15 goals scored in 2022.

‘El Toro’, nickname given to fans, said goodbye to the club on social media. In a tone of thanks, the player wrote a message on his personal Instagram profile.

💬 ERISON POST:

“With this new cycle started, I couldn’t help but say goodbye and thank Botafogo and their fans for the affection they always had for me. I may not always have it right, but every minute I wore this shirt, often even without being in ideal physical condition, I spared no effort to help. I fought for every move as if it were the last, thank God and my teammates I had the pleasure of scoring and celebrating 15 goals in that short time, and for all that I give this, at first, “see you later”, with my head held high. and proud of the path I’ve taken. Gratitude for each person who helped me, for each athlete and employees I had the pleasure of meeting and living with, and for each gesture of affection received, whether on the streets, on social networks or in the ‘games… sure they will do the same for me. Thank you so much for everything, always, Botafogo.”