ESG: a still little-known example of agribusiness in Brazil

A few years ago, three letters began to classify companies that valued environmental preservation and sustainability: ESG, acronym for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG). In good Portuguese, it means the application of a series of measures respecting environmental, social and governance requirements.

While the rest of the world rushes to apply these rules, Brazilian rural producers, even without realizing it, manage the country’s crops and pastures following these criteria. The big problem, however, is communication at the most basic level to show what is being done: from supplier to consumer.

Agro and Environment is the theme chosen by West this Wednesday, 31st, within the series of reports “Desafios do Brasil”, which will be published until the 2nd of September, always following the following order of themes for the week: monday (Education), Tuesday (Economy), Wednesday (Agriculture and Environment)Thursday (Public security) it’s Friday (Health). See all the stories in the series here.

In Sri Lanka, the irrational application of the parameters represented by the ESG led to a productive collapse in agriculture. The situation was described in the “Environmental Psychosis Threatens the World”report by Edilson Salgueiro for issue 121 of Revista West.

In Brazil, however, the story may be different. Brazilian agribusiness produces, immersed in strict rules of environmental conservation and labor legislation full of details and duties for the country’s entrepreneurs.

ESG in agribusiness in Brazil

Brazilian agricultural properties are required, for example, to have permanent preservation areas and to conserve riparian forests — those located on the banks of rivers. Thus, in the Amazon Forest region, native vegetation has to occupy 80% of private property. Thus, the landowner is responsible for paying for it.

Recognition of Brazilian environmental preservation laws comes even from outside the country. “We recognize that the legal framework that works in Brazil, in particular the Forest Code, is very positive,” commented Ignacio Ybáñez, European Union Ambassador to Brazil, in an interview given to the most recent edition of the Oeste Magazine. “Brazilian environmental legislation is exemplary,” added the diplomat.

For workers across the country, there is no need to go to the field without personal protective equipment to mitigate the risks of the activity. The apparatus consists of overalls, boots, leggings to prevent attacks by venomous animals, masks, filters, gloves, etc. As well as compliance with the same labor standards in use in the city: wages in accordance with union conventions, paid vacations, weekly rest, guarantee fund and a series of other requirements.

José Corral, CEO of Creditares, highlights that access to the main lines of credit in Brazil is only possible for producers in compliance with environmental and labor legislation. The company he runs specializes in bridging the gap between rural landowners and financial institutions.

“The producer has to be in regular contact with bodies such as Ibama, ICMBio and the secretariats for the environment”, highlights the executive. “Furthermore, he cannot be tied to work situations analogous to slavery.”

ESG opportunities and costs

Cost is an industry of lawyers, engineers, consultants and technicians specializing in meeting these requirements. The opportunity, however, is that Brazilian producers built the know-how necessary to know what and how to do fulfilling the ESG criteria. However, in general, there is still no adequate record to attest to the alignment with the requirements, explains Nelson Ananais, coordinator of Sustainability at the National Confederation of Agriculture (CNA).

Ananais makes it clear that for CNA production meeting ESG criteria is taking place insofar as national legislation is respected. “It’s all we do,” he says. Many cities in the interior of the country developed thanks to the impulse generated by agribusiness, as the coordinator recalls.

“ESG in agribusiness in Brazil is not something for the next decade, it is an action that has been worked on for at least ten years with sustainable development of agriculture, guaranteeing food security linked to environmental preservation and compliance with labor and environmental laws. with social issues”, he explains. “We have been fulfilling the ESG agenda for almost ten years with the development of low carbon agriculture, for 40 years with the Forest Code and for 50 years with the transformation of Brazil into a country that guarantees its own food security and still exports food. .”

Need to register to prove

But a challenge is in place. “To transform all these actions into a common governance action”, he analyzes. “Something that can be measured and presented to prove that the rural producer already meets these requirements”, he adds.

“There is a lack of a transparent verification mechanism that shows everything that the sector has already been doing”, says the CNA Sustainability coordinator. “This can be done through a protocol that records, attests and exposes all these actions.”

The model may come from cotton plantations

The Brazilian Association of Cotton Producers has a system that gathers this same information for the sector, as reported by Júlio Cézar Busato, president of the institution. The model can be one of the ways.

“Ten years ago, we created the Algodão ABR — the Responsible Brazilian Cotton program,” he said. Busato in an interview with West. “To have the seal, the producer must fulfill 178 socio-environmental items. The requirements are economic, social and environmental. Cotton cultivation has to be profitable for the entire production chain. It is necessary to comply with 100% of the Brazilian labor legislation and all the norms of the International Labor Organization. It is also necessary to comply with the entire Brazilian Forest Code. As we are the only country with this type of regulation, this makes the ABR the most complete sustainability program in the world.”