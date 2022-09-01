Espaçolaser (ESPA3) will raise capital with a price almost 90% below the IPO; Xuxa will put new money in the company

THE Spacelaser (ESPA3) rang the bell that marks the debut of a new company on the stock exchange with ambitious expansion plans and a strong partner and poster girl: Xuxa Menegel.

But just over a year and a half after the company raised R$ 2.6 billion on the stock market, Xuxa doesn’t have much to celebrate. Much less the new partners who invested in the network of laser hair removal stores.

Espaçolaser’s shares plummeted 86% in relation to the initial public offering (IPO) quotations. As if that weren’t enough, the company also accumulated a net debt of more than R$ 700 million.

So to rebalance the financial situation, the company announced that it intends to raise up to R$ 225 million in a new capital increase.

As the market is practically closed to new share offerings, this time the operation will be private, that is, initially intended only for shareholders.

To attract investors, Espaçolaser will offer a mega discount, with a price per share of R$ 1.92. This value is 20% lower than yesterday’s quotations and almost 90% below the value that the chain obtained in the IPO (R$ 17.90).

Meanwhile, on the stock market, the market’s first reaction was not at all positive. At around 10:30 am, Espaçolaser (ESPA3) shares plummeted 10.42%quoted at R$ 2.15.

Xuxa will participate in Espaçolaser’s capital increase

Espaçolaser has already guaranteed at least R$ 85 million from the so-called reference shareholders, who will exercise the preemptive right in the capital increase.

Among them is SMZXP, the company owned by presenter Xuxa, which owns approximately 4% of the network’s capital. Considering its current stake, it must pay at least R$ 8.5 million for new Espaçolaser shares.

In addition to the presenter, the group of reference shareholders includes Ygor Alessandro de Moura, Paulo José Iász de Morais, Mafalda Hungria Bayam Veiga Pinto and Magnólia Fundo de Investimento.

The other shareholders have between September 5th and October 4th to indicate whether or not they intend to participate in the capital increase. But those who do not participate may suffer a dilution that can reach 32.42%, according to Espaçolaser.

Under new direction

The largest network of laser hair removal stores in the country, Espaçolaser put into practice the expansion plan with the money from the IPO. The strategy mainly included the purchase of stores from the chain’s franchisees, in addition to the opening of new points. In June, the network had 756 units.

So far, however, the results do not reflect this growth and Espaçolaser had a loss of R$ 23.7 million in the second quarter of this year. As cash got tighter, the company returned to focus on opening franchises, which accounted for 12 of the 18 openings in the second quarter.

Even so, the company’s net debt more than doubled in 12 months to R$708 million. This is equivalent to more than 3 times Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization).

Now, in addition to the new money with the capital increase, Espaçolaser is betting on a new CEO to lead the turnaround. In June, the company announced the hiring of Paulo Camargo, who for the last 11 years has commanded the operations of Arcos Dorados, McDonald’s franchise network in Latin America.