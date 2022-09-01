Espaçolaser restructures debt and seeks capitalization

Espaçolaser announced a private capital increase to raise up to R$225 million and completed the restructuring of its debt.

The paper collapsed 18%.

According to sources close to the company, the capital increase will allow the company, freed from pressure, to reorganize the business and regain profitability.

Espaçolaser said it will sell the new shares at R$1.92 – a 20% discount on yesterday’s closing, which explains today’s drop.

The discount was placed to ensure the attractiveness of the operation to minority shareholders – but some shareholders questioned the operation, which implies a dilution between 15% and 32%. Espaçolaser was listed on the Stock Exchange in February 2021 in an IPO that came out at R$17.90/share.

A group of reference shareholders that concentrates 39.6% of the company said that it will join the operation, guaranteeing R$ 89 million for the offer. This group includes SMZXP Participações, a vehicle that includes franchise specialist José Carlos Semenzato and businesswoman Xuxa Meneghel; the Magnolia FIP, a vehicle owned by US private equity L Catterton, which owns 5% of the company; and two of the three founders, Ygor Moura and Paulo Morais.

The third founder, Tito Pinto, will not accompany the operation, but has ceded his right of first refusal to the group.

The reference shareholders will be able to participate in the leftovers of the capital increase, and the company also expects the adhesion of new investors in an eventual auction.

With the injection of funds, Espaçolaser expects to strengthen its capital structure and reduce its financial leverage, which reached 3.1x at the end of the second quarter.

The capitalization had been discussed for months and is being announced at the same time that the company is about to complete the restructuring of its debt of R$ 850 million.

Included in this debt is a R$250 million debenture whose covenant sets the ratio between net debt and EBITDA at 2.5 times – breach of this covenant could accelerate the maturity of the entire debt.

After a conversation with the banks, led by Itaú, the company will issue a new debenture of R$ 615 million with a term of 3 years. The proceeds will be used to pay off the current debenture, which matures in 2026, as well as prepay other debts that mature in the next two years.

The new issuance has a 15-month grace period for principal, and the new covenants are: 3.5x until June 2023; 3x until June 2024 and 2.5x until June 2025.

With greater risk, the new debenture will pay CDI + 3.5% – the first issue had a spread of 2.5% – and will be portfolioed by Itaú, Santander, Citi, Bradesco, Safra, Votorantim and ABC.

Espaçolaser has been facing problems for having made payment terms more flexible for customers, while accelerating expansion with its own stores in an environment of high Selic and inflation. The company’s margin was increasingly pressured.

Even with the restructuring, leverage would still remain high in the short term, which led the company to decide on capitalization.

Since the beginning of the month, Espaçolaser has a new CEO: Paulo Camargo, who ran McDonald’s in Brazil. He replaced founder Paulo Morais, now a board member.

The company has stopped opening new stores, is only growing via franchises and will start to price its services according to the geography of each store.

Ana Paula Ragazzi