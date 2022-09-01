Exercising an active mind is the way to keep it healthy

The first TV broadcasts began during the 1930s. In the almost a century that has elapsed since then, television has become the object of discussions, studies and analyzes from different angles – from the effect it would have on the morals of populations and its political use to aesthetic changes it would bring about. The same thing happened with the computer – and, in a digital age like the one we live in, it has an undeniable importance and effect on everyone’s lives. A recent study also showed that both have health effects – and these effects are opposites.

Researchers at USC (University of Southern California) published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences a study that showed that watching TV for long periods after age 60 was associated with an increased risk of developing dementia. Reading and using a computer, on the other hand, were pointed out as a way to protect against the disease.

Dementia, in the many forms in which it manifests itself – Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease, due to vascular causes, or even head trauma, among others – is defined, according to the DSM-5 (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, in the acronym in English, from the American Psychiatric Association), which it calls Major Neurocognitive Disorder, as substantial impairment in one or more cognitive domains, interfering with independence in day-to-day activities. In Brazil, according to the Ministry of Health (2021 data), there are about 1.2 million people living with some form of this disease. In the world, there are about 50 million people – and by 2050, Alzheimer’s Disease International estimates that there will be more than 130 million.

The study points out that both watching TV and reading or using a computer involve sitting for hours. In the case of the last two activities, however, the intellectual stimulation provided is relatively greater – which would somehow counteract the negative effect of a reduction in blood flow to the brain due to the position.

Research data showed that people who developed dementia watched TV at least 3 hours and 24 minutes a day. With four hours a day in front of the small screen, the risk of developing dementia was 20% higher than those who only spent two hours watching TV. In the case of computers, one hour of daily use was associated with a 25% reduction in risk experienced by non-computers. The study used data from more than 140,000 people over the age of 60 at the UK Biobank (UK).

Study author Gene Alexander (professor of psychology at the University of Arizona) said “being more mentally active” is a key way to help combat the increased risk of dementia.

The conclusions reached by the researchers help to undo the most widespread idea that having a healthy brain would result from having a less sedentary life – that is, more busy with physical exercises. With the pandemic, which made us stay indoors for long periods, this idea gained even more strength. In fact, a sedentary lifestyle is not good for the muscles, the brain or any part of the body. But that doesn’t tell the whole story.

Keeping the mind active, with intellectual stimulation, is of enormous importance. The development of dementia, it must be remembered, involves several risks – diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and cardiovascular disease are just a few examples. But reading helps to make neural connections in the regions of the brain that record our memories. Use of computers, as the study showed, also provides intellectual stimulation.

In the digital age we live in, learning will be something we do most of the time, regardless of age. Making use of the resources that connectivity with knowledge brings us, as it turns out, can help us keep our minds healthy. Television entertainment, of course, has its place – but, as with everything, moderation is only good.

