Family of marine killed in Afghanistan sues Alec Baldwin. Know all the details of the case – Monet

+



Actor Alec Baldwin and soldier Rylee McCollum, killed in Afghanistan in 2021 (Photo: Instagram)

Actor Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of a US military man killed in Afghanistan in August 2021. Marine Rylee J. McCollum’s family seeks compensation of US$ 25 million (R$ 128 million) from the Hollywood star for a comment made by him on the military’s sister’s Instagram account and by messages he sent on the same social network. The soldier’s family members also accuse him of fomenting attacks from his fans.

According to the New York Post, McCollum was 20 years old and had a newborn daughter when he died in a suicide bomb attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. Another 12 US soldiers died in the same bombing. The McCollum family’s lawsuit against the actor was opened last Friday, August 26, in a New York court, in view of the actions on social media in January 2022.

Rylee McCollum and Roice McCollum (Photo: Instagram)

The relationship between Baldwin and the McCollum family begins a few days after Rylee’s death came to light, in the second half of 2021. Upon learning of what happened, the actor sent a check for US$ 5,000 (R$ 25,600) to the soldier’s widow as “tribute to a fallen soldier”.

However, in January 2022, Baldwin had access to an Instagram post from Rylee’s sister Roice McCollum with her celebrating the pro-Trump sympathizers who stormed the US Capitol in Washington in January 2021. She did. the post to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the event – but he was not present at the demonstrations.

The post by soldier Rylee McCollum’s sister in which actor Alec Baldwin made his criticism (Photo: Instagram)

Baldwin took to the post’s comment space and wrote: “You are the same woman I sent money to for your brother’s wife who died while leaving Afghanistan [?]”.

He also sent her a private message exposing his belief that she would have participated in the protest: “When I sent the money to your deceased brother, out of respect for his services to the country, I did not know that you were a protester of January 6th”.

Alec Baldwin’s comment on Roice McCollum’s post that prompted the lawsuit by Private Rylee McCollum’s family (Photo: Instagram)

Roice replied: “Protesting is perfectly legal in the country and I’ve already sat down to talk to the FBI. Thank you. Have a nice day!”. Baldwin then replied, “I don’t think so. His activities have resulted in the regrettable destruction of government property, the death of a bailiff, the attack on a legitimate presidential election. I shared his photo. Good luck”.

According to the lawsuit, Baldwin kept his promise and shared the photo posted by Roice. She was then reportedly inundated with “hostile, aggressive and hateful messages”.

The suit says that “initially benevolent actions [do ator] turned into a nightmare.” The soldier’s sister and other family members received several accusations of involvement with supremacist and Nazi groups, in addition to requests for the return of the US$ 5,000.

Private Rylee McCollum, killed in Afghanistan in 2021 (Photo: Instagram)

The family’s lawsuit reads: “Baldwin’s actions were negligent and irresponsible, he should have known the consequences of inciting his millions of followers.” The McCollums are seeking $25 million in damages for “invasion of privacy, defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

The actor has not yet publicly commented on the process and has not responded to inquiries from the international press on the subject.

The same lawsuit had already been filed by the McCollum family in January 2022, but ended up being closed in May by the Wyoming State Court on the grounds that it was outside the jurisdiction in which Baldwin lives – the actor lives in the state of New York.

