In the next chapters of “Pantanal”the relationship between old man from the river (Osmar Prado) and José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) should be further explored, according to André Romano. a gossip of Zefa (Paula Barbosa), including, will reach Phylum (Dira Paes). The girl will reveal that Sister (Camila Morgado) saw the mystical being through the portrait taken by Jove (Jesuit Barbosa).

“Miss Mariana (Selma Egrei) says that Miss Irma saw the tar of Véio do Rio, in that blur. Is it really the father of master Zé Leôncio? So why doesn’t he appear on his own wire? If I were that old man’s tar, I’d be the first person I’d show myself… Huh?”will spread the “bag mouth”, being answered in the sequence by the mother of Thaddeus (Joseph Loreto).

“That’s what Zé thinks too… That’s why he doesn’t believe this story. Magine just… The way he and his dad liked each other all year, doesn’t he give him an appearance? But not everything in life makes sense, does it?”will say Phylum. According to the website “OFuxico”the cattle king will come to believe in the old man from the river after your son, Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos), suffer an attack.

The good guy will be hit by a bullet Solano (Rafa Sieg), a contract killer hired by tenorio (Murilo Benicio). shot in the chest, Jose Lucas will be at serious risk of life, but will be rescued. about to die, the old man from the river will save the grandson: “You are not going to die, José Lucas… You are not going to die, because your time has not come. Hold on…”.