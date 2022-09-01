Fecal transplant is now recommended against intestinal infections

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the UK health regulator, has given the green light to doctors to use a treatment process that involves fecal transplantation to treat patients suffering from recurrent superbug infections.

Doctors will use fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) only in patients who have been unsuccessfully treated for two or more Clostridium difficile (C diff) infections. This bacterium is resistant to currently available antibiotics and often affects people over 65 who have a weakened immune system.

What is fecal transplantation?

Fecal transplantation consists of taking a manipulated sample of whole feces from a healthy donor and transplanting it into the intestine of a person with disease associated with the intestinal microbiota.

According to Nice, intestinal bacteria from the stool of a healthy donor can be delivered to the patient through three different methods. To begin with, a tube is inserted directly into the stomach through the nose. Another way is to insert the contents directly into the colon through a tube. The third mode is a simple pill that can be swallowed.

Clinical studies conducted in recent years show that this therapy against C. difficile is more effective and cheaper compared to antibiotics. In addition, the use of this treatment will also help to reduce dependence on antibiotics, decreasing the likelihood of antimicrobial resistance.

Evidence from five trials involving more than 274 adults shows that the treatment can cure up to 94% of intestinal infections.

C. difficile infection

Illness caused by C. difficile usually occurs after the use of antibiotics. It most often affects older adults in hospitals or long-term care facilities.

Signs and symptoms usually develop within 5 to 10 days of starting antibiotics. However, they can occur on the first day or up to three months later.

According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms can range from diarrhea to life-threatening colon damage in more severe cases.

Mild to moderate infection

The most common signs and symptoms of mild to moderate C. difficile infection include the following:

Watery diarrhea three or more times a day for more than a day

Mild abdominal cramping and tenderness

serious infection

People who have a severe C. difficile infection tend to become dehydrated and may need to be hospitalized. The C. difficile bacteria can cause inflammation of the colon and can sometimes form patches of tissue that can bleed or produce pus. Signs and symptoms of a serious infection include the following: