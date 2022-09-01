Federal Lottery Result 5694 for Wednesday (08/31/22)

Today is the last contest of August and lottery players have a new opportunity to change their lives with the result of Wednesday’s Federal lottery 5694. The prize on the 31st can reach R$ 500 thousand, and to know who is the lucky one of the day, just keep following the draw in real time, scheduled for 19:00.

Federal lottery result 5694

In all, five bets will be awarded this night of the millionaire contest and whoever is drawn last wins the main amount. Check the numbers of the tickets drawn in the result of the Federal lottery 5694 and the prize of each one:

1st prize of R$ 500 thousand: 07082
2nd Prize of R$ 27 thousand: 55035
3rd Prize of R$ 24 thousand: 01255
4th Prize of R$ 19 thousand: 45238
5th Prize of R$ 18 thousand: 71190

Federal Lottery Prize

Winning the lottery can be the dream of many people to change their lives, and the Federal Lottery prize in 2022 is intended for five types of extraction. Players can win the following amounts in regular contests: R$500,000, R$27,000, R$24,000, R$19,000 and R$18,300.

But note that, once a month, Caixa carries out the millionaire monthly extraction that pays the premiums of: R$ 1.3 million, R$ 15.5 thousand, R$ 14 thousand, R$ 13 thousand and R$ 12 ,2 thousands. Tickets that do not come out in the result of the Federal lottery contest 5692 can also win.

In addition to the five main prizes, you can win by matching: one of the five numbers drawn for the main prizes or the first prize unit; the thousands, hundreds and tens of any of the numbers drawn in the five main prizes; the final ten identical to one of the three preceding or following the ten of the number drawn for the 1st prize.

Also check out the latest federal result

