Felipe Becari, candidate and boyfriend of Carla Diaz, says he suffers prejudice for being blonde with green eyes (video)

247 – Felipe Becari, candidate for federal deputy for União Brasil and boyfriend of actress Carla Diaz, participated in a podcast and says he suffers prejudice “for being blonde with green eyes”.

He, who is a councilor in São Paulo and a former civil police delegate, pointed out that he suffered prejudice when he joined the corporation. “Imagine blonde with green eyes, I didn’t even have a beard, I suffered prejudice”.

“I played football my whole life, there was always a black guy trying to get me,” he said.

Felipe Becari, candidate for Dep. Federal and Carla Diaz’s boyfriend, declares in a podcast: “Prejudice only those who suffer are black and poor, that’s a lie!”

“I join the police brand new with green eyes, white boy… this is a prejudice of the [email protected]@lho.” pic.twitter.com/4Xfigm1rlG — Central Reality (@centralreality) August 31, 2022

