Felipe Becari, candidate and boyfriend of Carla Diaz, says he suffers prejudice for being blonde with green eyes (video)

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Felipe Becari, candidate and boyfriend of Carla Diaz, says he suffers prejudice for being blonde with green eyes (video) 5 Views

“I played football my whole life, there was always a nigga wanting to get me”, said edit




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Hotel employee in Manaus is fired after recording Axl Rose

Manaus (AM) – An employee of the hotel where the members of the band Guns …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved