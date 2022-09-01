Felipe Becari, candidate and boyfriend of Carla Diaz, says he suffers prejudice for being blonde with green eyes (video)

“I played football my whole life, there was always a nigga wanting to get me”, said edit
247 – Felipe Becari, candidate for federal deputy for União Brasil and boyfriend of actress Carla Diaz, participated in a podcast and says he suffers prejudice “for being blonde with green eyes”.
He, who is a councilor in São Paulo and a former civil police delegate, pointed out that he suffered prejudice when he joined the corporation. “Imagine blonde with green eyes, I didn’t even have a beard, I suffered prejudice”.
“I played football my whole life, there was always a black guy trying to get me,” he said.
subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:
Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.
To you who have come this far, Thank you very much for appreciating our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 finance themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in several ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio
support the 247