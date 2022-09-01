Felipe Neto rescues video of Bolsonaro saying that Lula is honest

Felipe Neto criticized Jair Bolsonaro again (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction) Felipe Neto used social media to counter posts by supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) who rescued old videos of him criticizing former President Lula and his party, the PT. In response, he posted a video of Bolsonaro saying that Lula is an “honest person”.

“Since Carlos Bolsonaro is using his fake news machine to disseminate videos of me from 10 years ago cursing Lula… I leave this one here, to prove that old video has no value”, wrote the youtuber.

“Until 2017 I hated Lula. I never hid it. I wove many insults, many offenses to Lula, PT and Dilma. I was never persecuted for that, not even once. I changed my mind and opinion when I started to study what had happened in Operation Car Wash, why Lula had been arrested and why the coup had taken place in Dilma”, says Felipe Neto.

“Since then, I’ve been completely changing my view, although I’m not PT, although I still have criticisms of the PT. But these criticisms they never tried to limit or arrest me, as Bolsonaro did. But they keep rescuing these old videos of mine. So I’m going to do the following: I’m going to do the same thing. If you think, bolsonaristas, that no one can change their mind, here’s a video of Jair Bolsonaro.”

In the video, recorded on the eve of the 2002 election, Bolsonaro says: “I would vote for Lula in the second round. Despite saying that he is not a very cultured person, I see him as an honest person. FHC is dishonest. You will have no hope of anything, ever, in life”.

Felipe Neto concludes: “Now I ask you, Bolsonaristas: why Bolsonaro can change his mind and the others can’t? Anyone who uses old video to try to prove something is desperate. You, Bolsonaristas, are desperate. You will lose”.