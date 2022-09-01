Fernando Grostein Andrade, Brother of Luciano Huck, reveals that he was raped twice







Photo: Instagram / Luciano Huck / Modern Popcorn

Filmmaker Fernando Grostein Andrade, brother of presenter Luciano Huck, revealed that he was a victim of rape twice. In a statement to Piauí magazine this Wednesday (8/31), the filmmaker detailed the cases of sexual violence he had to face.

He said the first assault happened during a nightclub party when he was 14 years old. According to the report, it all happened after a report about his love for flowers.

“It was a beautiful story about a boy who grew plants to escape the pain of grief. I was happy and proud, but there was a side effect: the story turned my life upside down. I started to be called a ‘little flower’ at school . My voice and the way I walk were the butt of jokes”, he said.

Then, at the party, “men held me forcibly and penetrated my anus with their finger.”

“Since then, I started to cancel my way of being: I used to make my voice thicker, and I repressed myself when it was time to walk, to appear more masculine”, he added.

The second rape happened at age 28. “But I can’t talk about this episode yet,” she explained.

He also said that he suffered sexual harassment, when he was forced by friends to have sex with a woman to lose his virginity, and that he was kidnapped by a male escort when he was not yet publicly talking about his sexuality.

“Homophobia can be so cruel that it can take away a person’s right to have their first sexual relationship privately, with those they really want and choose. At 18, I suffered sexual harassment. At 20, always living in hiding and scared, I was kidnapped by a male escort,” he revealed.

The director of the films “Coração Vagabundo” (2008), “Quebrando o Tabu” (2011) and “Abe” (2019), who was known as Luciano Huck’s “cat brother”, is married to actor Fernando Siqueira.