Fernando Grostein, brother of Luciano Huck, reveals he was raped twice

Filmmaker Fernando Grostein, brother of presenter Luciano Huck, gave a revealing interview to “Revista Piauí”. Among the statements made, he claimed to have been raped on two occasions and to have been kidnapped by a male escort.

At a very young age, Fernando was the victim of a rape. “I was a teenager with very androgynous features. When I was 14, during a party in a nightclub, men held me forcibly and penetrated my anus with their finger. , to make it thicker, and I repressed myself when walking, to look more masculine”, he reported.

This first attack happened against him after he appeared in a TV report in which he talks about his passion for growing flowers. “It was a beautiful story about a boy who grew plants to escape the pain of grief. I was happy and proud, but there was a side effect: the story turned my life upside down. I started to be called a “little flower” at school . My voice and the way I walk were the butt of jokes”, he said.

As an adult, at age 28, Fernando was the target of another rape. However, about this case, he claimed that he is not yet ready to speak.

In the report, he still admits that he has been harassed and kidnapped by a male escort. “Homophobia can be so cruel that it can take away a person’s right to have their first sexual relationship privately, with those they really want and choose. At 18, I suffered sexual harassment. At 20, always living in hiding and scared, I was kidnapped by a male escort,” he revealed.

In his testimony, he also says that “there are several ways to kill a gay man. You can kill a gay man by physically assaulting him or taking away his dignity, to the point of not recognizing his own desire as legitimate”, he opined. (With information from Piauí Magazine)