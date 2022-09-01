Fernando Grostein, brother of Luciano Huck, says he was raped twice – Emais

Fernando Grostein will release the documentary ‘Breaking Myths’ on December 13, on YouTube, about his life trajectory. Photo: Iara Morselli/ ESTADÃO

the movie director Fernando Grosteinpresenter’s brother Luciano Huckgave a report to the magazine Piauípublished this Wednesday, 31, in which he said he was a victim of rape twice.

Creator of the page Quebrando o Tabu, which has 21.1 million followers on twitter, Instagram and FacebookFernando said he began to face threats for his sexual orientation and political positioning when he released a documentary of the same name in 2011.

Now about to launch breaking mythsa work about his life trajectory, the filmmaker decided to open up about the homophobia suffered and the challenges he has faced since childhood.

At the age of 10, Fernando lost his father, the journalist Mario de Andrade, who suffered a massive heart attack. To deal with grief, he began to grow flowers.

At the age of 12, however, Grostein began to suffer bullying of colleagues and professors after a report about his taste for plants went on the air SPTVgives Rede Globo.

Fernando was a victim of rape for the first time at the age of 14. He said that he had “quite androgynous” traits at the time, but that, after what happened, he began to nullify his way of being.

“I would use my voice to make it thicker, and I would repress myself when walking, to appear more masculine. At parties, I avoided dancing, so as not to associate my manners with what they rejected. I even started to reproduce sexist and homophobic lines, in order to hide my true identity,” he said.

The filmmaker reported having been pressured to conform his orientation to a heterosexual pattern. Fernando said that he even fell in love with the singer Sandy, now one of his best friends. “In short: homophobia stole my entire adolescence,” she said.

At 18, he was sexually harassed and, at 20, was kidnapped by a male escort. When he turned 28, Fernando says he was raped for the second time, but stressed that he still can’t talk about the episode.

The director, who lives in California to protect himself from death threats, he said he chose to create a documentary about his life to bring attention to the survival of the LGBT+ community.

“There are several ways to kill a gay man. You can kill a gay man by physically assaulting him or taking away his dignity to the point of not recognizing your own desire as legitimate. […] I left Brazil out of fear. This feeling, however, did not paralyze me or silence me”, he concluded.

*Intern under the supervision of Charlise de Morais