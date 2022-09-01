FGTS withdrawal is available for new group this Thursday

Starts this Thursday, 1st, another round of FGTS withdrawals (Service Time Guarantee Fund). Workers born in september who wish to withdraw part of the balance of their linked accounts need to join the birthday withdrawal.

The modality is an alternative to withdrawal withdrawal, and allows the redemption of a percentage of the fund every year, in the month of the shareholder’s birthday. Those who opt for the change give up the full loot in case of dismissal without just cause, but retain the right to a termination fine.

Membership can be made via the FGTS application, Caixa’s internet banking and state bank branches, in the latter case only for account holders. In order for it to be valid in 2022, migration for those born in this month must be done by September 30.

Birthday withdrawal calendar

The worker can withdraw the money between the first working day of the month of his/her birthday and the last working day of the second subsequent month. Check full calendar:

withdrawal amount

Adherence to the FGTS birthday withdrawal is optional and available to all workers. The benefit amount is calculated according to the amount available in your active and inactive accounts, with or without an additional installment. Check the modality table:

All information about these and other withdrawal options is available on the FGTS app and on the Caixa website. The worker can log in using their NIS (Social Identification Number) or CPF, or create a new account.