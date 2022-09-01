Fies: students can renegotiate financing debts from this Thursday; discount reaches 99% | Education

Begins this Thursday (1st) the new term for university students who have taken out loans from the Education Financing Fund (FIES) to request the renegotiation of their debts.

Students who renegotiate debts need to make the payment in cash for the discount to be applied.

The contracting of the renegotiation can be done until December 31, 2022, remotely, directly with the financial agents (Caixa and Banco do Brasil).

Students who are with payment of installments on time are entitled to a 12% discount of debt.

The students who were in payment phase on December 30, 2021, but who have delayed the payment of installments by more than 90 days can get a discount of up to 99% of the total amount. The discount obtained will vary according to the candidate’s profile (understand further below).

You can also apply for a discount students with delays of more than one year who have been beneficiaries of the Emergency Aid 2021 or who are enrolled in CadÚnico.

To find out if they are entitled to the benefit, the student can perform renegotiation simulations on the platform offered with the bank with which they have the Fies contract.

Check details for each category benefited by the renegotiation:

12% discount on the amount that still needs to be paid, cash only.

Students 90 days late

Discount of all charges (such as interest and fees) and 12% of the principal amount, for cash payment;

Reduction of all charges, with no discount on the principal amount, with the possibility of dividing into 150 installments (each installment must be at least R$ 200).

Students with delays of more than 365 days, who have been beneficiaries of the Emergency Aid 2021 or who are enrolled in CadÚnico

92% discount on the total debt amount, for cash payment.

Students with delays of more than 5 years, who have been beneficiaries of the 2021 Emergency Aid or who are enrolled in CadÚnico

99% discount on the total debt amount, for cash payment.

Caixa launched on Tuesday (30), at an event in Campinas (SP), the Fies Caixa application, which, in addition to consulting contract data and generating slips, will allow users to renegotiate overdue installments, with a discount of up to 99% (see below for criteria). The app download will be available from this Thursday (1st).

According to the bank, 1.85 million customers should benefit from the new service channel, and 1.2 million of them will be able to renegotiate their contracts with Caixa through the app – agreements can also be signed over the internet, on the website. from Fies.

“Through the application, it will be possible to check if your contract is suitable for renegotiation, simulate the renegotiation options available for the contract and adhere to the conditions that best suit your profile”, explained Caixa’s vice president of Government, Tatiana Thomé.

How to apply for renegotiation

Students who have a contract with Caixa can check whether they are entitled to renegotiation and even make a simulation on the website sifesweb.caixa.gov.br or on the Fies Caixa app.

From September 1st to December 31st, he can generate the boleto digitally.

If the registration update is necessary, the documents must also be sent through the platform.

The payment of the generated slip makes the adhesion to the renegotiation effective.

For more information, students can access the website www.caixa.gov.br/fies or call 0800 726 0101.

Renegotiation at Banco do Brasil

The renegotiation by Banco do Brasil can be done digitally, through the financial institution’s application, but there is the option to also be carried out at any BB branch.

To join the renegotiation, the student must access the option “Debt Solutions, Renegotiation Fies”. Through this, you will be able to check the available options for debt settlement or installment and the discounts granted.

On the platform, he can contract the renegotiation and generate the slip, either for the down payment or full payment of the debt.

For more information, students can access the BB App or the portal www.bb.com.br, in addition to WhatsApp (61) 4004-0001 and the BB Service Center (0800-729-0001).