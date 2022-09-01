Find out where to watch Atlético-GO x São Paulo for the Sudamericana







Luciano, from São Paulo, in a match against Atlético-GO Photo: Playback/Twitter/SPFC

Fine-tuning your aim is the biggest challenge in Sao Paulo at this time of the season. After three commitments in which they failed in the conclusions, the tricolor team plays one of the most important matches of the year this Thursday, at 21:30. The match will be broadcast on Conmebol TV.

In Goiânia, he faces the Atletico Goianiense with the mission to hit the target and lead in the first leg of the semifinals of South American.

São Paulo’s goal, which left palm trees and Ceará along the way, is to return to the South American final after ten years. In 2012, the team won the trophy by beating Tigre, from Argentina, in the decision. That title was the last international of the Morumbi club and the most relevant in a decade.

“I have no doubt that it is one of the most important games of the last ten years for São Paulo”, said Calleri, remembering the conquest of a decade ago.

Advancing to the decision, which will be played in Cordoba, Argentina, on November 1st, is also important for the coffers. The São Paulo club has already raised close to R$ 14.3 million and, if it is champion, will earn R$ 25.5 million. The runner-up takes R$ 10.2 million.

For this, you will have to improve your performance in submissions. In the last three games, Rogério Ceni’s team found it difficult in front of the goalkeepers. Against Santos and Fortaleza, for the Brasileirão, and Flamengo, for the Copa do Brasil, he finished 58 times and scored just one goal.

Success in the Sul-Americana semifinal therefore depends on the efficiency of the attackers. The goal is for the team not to repeat what they did in the last three matches, especially against Flamengo, against which they finished 26 times and scored only once. In these three matches, São Paulo was defeated.

The team’s inefficiency in front of the goal does not discourage Rogério Ceni. “I trust my strikers, they know that. Finishing work is done almost every day. It’s just a matter of timing, patience,” said the coach.

“The fans trust Calleri, Luciano. They get upset because they see their team lose, but I’m sure they trust whoever makes the definition. May they have calm and lucidity to return to scoring the goals they scored so many times”, he added. Ceni should be joined by Gabriel Neves, who has recovered from an ankle injury.

Atlético sees the duel as a chance to regain confidence. In crisis, the club fired Jorginho and hired Eduardo Batista, who will make his debut in charge. “I’m sure that a good game against Sao Paulo can make that many who are discredited, with low confidence, can be projected higher”, said the new coach.

ATLÉTICO-GO X SÃO PAULO

ATHLETIC-GO: Renan; Hayner, Wanderson, Klaus and Arthur Henrique; Baralhas, Marlon Freitas, Jorginho, Shaylon; Wellington Rato and Luiz Fernando. Technician: Eduardo Batista.

SAO PAULO: Jandrei, Diego Costa, Ferraresi and Léo; Igor Vinicius, Gabriel Neves (Pablo Maia), Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes and Reinaldo; Luciano and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni.

Judge: Jesus Valenzuela (Venezuela).

Time: 21:30.

Place: Serra Dourada, in Goiânia.

TV: Conmebol TV.