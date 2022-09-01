Find out where to watch Rock in Rio 2022 concerts

Rock in Rio 2022 is scheduled to take place on September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11. Hundreds of thousands of fans will pass through the City of Rock during these days, but those who are not going to the festival will be able to follow the shows on TV or the internet.

As usual, Globo channels will broadcast the event’s various shows live. On TV, Multishow will be responsible for showing the Mundo and Sunset Stages, while the Bis will be in charge of the Espaço Favela and New Dance Order stages.

On the Globoplay website and application, even those who do not subscribe to the service (but are logged into the platform) will be able to watch the shows shown live by Multishow – that is, this option is free. Subscribers to the “+Channels Live” package of the streaming tool will also have access to the Bis broadcast.

The shows on Palco Mundo and Sunset will also be broadcast live for free on the G1 website.

Finally, on open TV, Globo shows at the end of the night a compilation of the best moments. It is the only option where there is no live stream.

Check out a list of all the Rock in Rio 2022 broadcast options below. Then, also see a survey of all the shows that are scheduled to be shown, with their respective times.

Where to watch Rock in Rio 2022

multishow

Live broadcast from Mundo and Sunset stages

Opening hours: from 3:00 pm (with the exception of day 2, which starts at 2:30 pm)

channel bis

Live broadcast from Espaço Favela and New Dance Order stages

Opening hours: Every day from 5:30 pm

Globoplay

Multishow broadcast (Mundo and Sunset stages) for logged in non-subscribers

Broadcast of Canal Bis (Espaço Favela and New Dance Order stages) for subscribers of the “+Canais ao Vivo” package

Click here to access Globoplay

G1

Live broadcast from Mundo and Sunset stages

Sunset Stage shows start at 3:30pm

World Stage shows start at 6pm

Click here to access the G1

TV Globo

Compiled with the best moments of the day

Hours: Thursdays and Fridays, after “Conversation with Bial”; Saturday, after “High Hours”; Sunday, after “Vai que Cola”

Rock in Rio 2022 shows scheduled to be broadcast

September 2, Friday

world stage

Dream Theater – 0h10

Iron Maiden – 10:20pm

Gojira – 20:10

Sepultura + Brazilian Symphony Orchestra – 18:00

Sunset stage

Bullet For My Valentine – 9:15 pm

Living Color ft. Steve Vai – 19:05

Metal Allegiance – 16:55

Black Panther – 3:30 pm

Favela Space

Gas Gangrene – 20:05

Affront – 17:55

Revenge – 4:30 pm

New Dance Order

Len Faki 02h00 – 04h00

Renato Ratier Vs Diogo Aciolly 00:30 – 02:00

Ananda 23:00 – 00:30

Victoria Engel 21:30 – 23:00

Valentina Luz 20:00 – 21:30

Binaryh 18:30 – 20:00

Flo Masse Vs Craig Ouar 17:00 – 18:30

Chang Rodrigues Live 4pm – 5pm

September 3, Saturday

world stage

Post Malone – 12:10 am

Marshmello – 10:20 pm

Jason Derulo – 20:10

Alok – 18:00

Sunset stage

Rationals – 9:15 pm

Criolo invites Mayra Andrade – 19:05

Shaman invites Bro’s MCs – 4:55 pm

Papatinho and L7nnon invite MC Carol and MC Hariel – 15:30

Favela Space

PK invites MC Don Juan – 20:05

Bin – 17:55

Azula – 4:30 pm

New Dance Order

Chris Lorenzo 03h00 – 04h00

Bhaskar 01h30 – 03h00

Malifoo 00:30 – 01:30

Carola 23:30 – 00:30

Groove Delight 22:15 – 23:30

Kvsh 20:45 – 22:15

Illusionize 19:15 – 20:45

Victor Lou 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Almanac 17:00 – 18:00

Fluxzone 16:00 – 17:00

4th of September, Sunday

world stage

Justin Bieber – 12:10 am

Demi Lovato – 10:20 pm

Iza – 20:10

Jota Quest – 18:00

Sunset stage

Gilberto Gil and family – 21:15

Emicida invites Drik Barbosa, Rael, Priscilla Alcântara and Pastor Henrique Vieira – 19:05

Luísa Sonza invites Marina Sena – 16:55

Matuê – 15:30

Favela Space

Funk Orchestra – 20:05

Buchecha – 17:55

Taylor – 4:30 pm

New Dance Order

Lost Frequencies 02h30 – 04h00

Liu 01h00 – 02h30

Samarah 23:15 – 01:00

Sickick 10:15 pm – 11:15 pm

Dubdogz 20:45 – 22:15

Cat Dealers 7:15 pm – 8:45 pm

Gabe 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Ownboss 17:00 – 18:00

Maz 16:00 – 17:00

8th of September, Thursday

world stage

Guns N’ Roses – 0h10

Måneskin – 22:20

The Offspring – 8:10 pm

CPM 22 – 18:00

Sunset stage

Jessie J – 9:15 pm

Corinne Bailey Ray – 7:05 pm

Gloria Groove – 4:55 pm

Duda Beat – 3:30 pm

Favela Space

Drain – 20:55

Th4i invites Lia Clark – 17:55

Izzra – 4:30 pm

New Dance Order

Adriatique 02h00 – 04h00

Zac 01h00 – 02h00

Sarah Stenzel 00h00 – 01h00

Ben Bohmer 22:30 – 00:00

Gui Boratto 21:30 – 22:30

Du Serena vs Junior C 20:00 – 21:30

Leo January Vs Nepal 18:30 – 20:00

Marta Supernova 17:00 – 18:30

Nu Olive Oil Live 16:00 – 17:00

9th of September, Friday

world stage

Green Day – 0:10 am

Fall Out Boy – 10:20 pm

Billy Idol – 8:10 pm

Initial Capital – 18:00

Sunset stage

Avril Lavigne – 9:15 pm

1985: The Homage – 19:05

Jão + guest – 16:55

Di Ferrero & Vitor Kley – 3:30 pm

Favela Space

MD Boss and Domlaike – 20:05

Choice – 17:55

Marvvila – 4:30 pm

New Dance Order

Neelix 02:30 – 04:00

Blazy 01h30 – 02h30

Paranormal Attack 00h00 – 01h30

Vegas 22:30 – 00:00

Rica Amaral 21:30 – 22:30

Aly & Fila 19:00 – 21:30

Antdot 17:30 – 19:00

Mecca 16:00 – 17:30

10th of September, Saturday

world stage

Coldplay – 0h10

Camila Cabello – 10:20 pm

Bastille – 20:10

Djavan – 18:00

Sunset stage

Ceelo Green – 9:15 pm

Maria Rita + guest – 19:05

Gilsons + Jorge Aragão – 16:55

Bullet Desire + guest – 15:30

Favela Space

Ferrugem and Thiaguinho – 20:05

Orochi – 5:55 pm

El Pavuna – 4:55 pm

New Dance Order

Kaskade 02:30 – 04:00

Jetlag 01h00 – 02h30

Curol 23:45 – 01:00

Gabriel Boni 22:30 – 23:45

Makj 21:30 – 22:30

The Fish House 20:00 – 21:30

Chemical Surf 18:30 – 20:00

Bruno Be Vs Fancy Inc 17h00 – 18h30

Alexiz Bcx 16:00 – 17:00

September 11th

world stage

Dua Lipa – 12:10 am

Megan Thee Stallion – 10:20 pm

Rita Ora – 8:10 pm

Ivete Sangalo – 18:00

Sunset stage

Ludmilla – 21:15

Macy Gray – 7:05 pm

Power! Elza Vive – 16:55

Liniker invites Luedji Luna – 15:30

Favela Space

Lexa – 8:05 pm

Azzy – 5:55 pm

Ella Fernandes – 4:30 pm

New Dance Order

Anna 02h00 – 04h00

Eli Iwasa 00h00 – 02h00

Blond:Ish 22:30 – 00:00

Ella De Vuono 21:00 – 22:30

Anabel Englund 19:30 – 21:00

Aline Rocha 18:00 – 19:30

Mary Olivetti 4pm – 6pm

*Supernova, Rock District, Highway Stage and Rock Street Mediterranean are not broadcast.

Click to follow IgorMiranda.com.br on: Instagram | twitter | Facebook | YouTube.