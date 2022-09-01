Find out which blood type is associated with an 18% higher risk of stroke before age 60 – News

A comprehensive systematic review of several published studies concluded that people with certain blood types are at greater risk of having a stroke (cerebrovascular accident), popularly known as a stroke, before age 60.

The results were published this Wednesday (31) in the journal Neurology, of the American Neurological Association.

The work, called a meta-analysis, included 48 studies that addressed genetics and ischemic stroke (the most common type) in North America, Europe and Asia.

The available data were of almost 600 thousand people, being 16.9 thousand who had suffered a stroke and another 576.3 thousand who had not.

Of the 16,900, about 35% had an early-onset stroke – before age 60 – while the rest were late, after that age.

The researchers found that there was a link between early stroke and the area of ​​the chromosome that includes the gene that determines blood type A, AB, B or O.

They calibrated the data for sex and other risk factors. In the end, they concluded that people with type A blood are 18% more likely to have a stroke before age 60 than any other blood type.

On the other hand, Type O blood carriers had a 12% lower risk of having a stroke before age 60.

O blood type B was also associated with a higher risk of early stroke.

When looking at data from just European subjects, the study authors found the following:

• Early stroke occurred in 48% of those with type A blood.

• Among those with O blood, it was 35%.

The study’s co-principal investigator, Steven J. Kittner, a professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (USA), emphasizes in a statement that the increased risk was very modest and that those with type A blood should not worry about having a early-onset stroke or having extra tests.





Some previous studies have already pointed out that individuals with blood type A have a slightly higher risk of developing venous thrombosis in the legs, a condition caused by clots.

The mechanisms by which these people are also more likely to suffer a stroke need to be better studied, according to the researchers themselves.

“Future research is needed to help develop a more accurate understanding of how stroke develops. This could lead to targeted preventive treatments for early-onset stroke, which could result in less disability during people’s most productive years,” researcher Jennifer Juhl Majersik, from the University of Utah and a member of the American Academy of Neurology, said in a statement. .





Stroke

Ischemic stroke is the most frequent and occurs when there is a blockage of a blood vessel in the brain, preventing the transport of oxygen to parts of the organ. When there is a rupture of the vessel, the stroke is called hemorrhagic – it is also the most serious type.

Although blood type was linked to ischemic stroke in the study published today, there are known risk factors for the disease that include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, smoking, obesity, physical inactivity and drug use, for example.

Data from Arpen Brasil (Association of Registrars of Natural Persons) show that last year alone, 108,000 people died in the country from stroke, a slightly higher number than deaths from heart attacks (103,000).

The MSD Manual of Diagnosis and Treatment lists the following symptoms as the main symptoms of stroke:

• Sudden weakness or paralysis on one side of the body (eg, half the face, an arm or a leg, or an entire side).

• Sudden loss of sensation or abnormal sensation on one side of the body.

• Sudden difficulty speaking, including difficulty finding words and sometimes unintelligible language.

• Sudden confusion, accompanied by difficulty understanding language and speaking.

• Sudden dimming, blurred vision, or loss of vision, particularly in one eye.

• Sudden dizziness or loss of balance and coordination, leading to falls.

People who are suspected of having a stroke need to seek medical attention urgently, because the longer it takes, the greater the risk of sequelae and death.



Find out about the signs of a stroke, whose quick care is decisive



