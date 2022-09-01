posted on 01/09/2022 06:00



(Credit: Reproduction/Personal Archive)

The first lady of the Federal District, Mayara Noronha Rocha, is at the Vatican, where she met with Pope Francis, this Wednesday (31/8). First, she asked for blessings and prayers for Brasilia and for Brazil. At the end of the brief audience, she insisted on inviting the pontiff to visit the capital.

“Standing with Pope Francis is a sublime moment. We can feel its strength and the power of renewal transmitted by it”, summarizes Mayara. “I believe in the anointing of God’s chosen one, who has been dedicated to restoring the Church,” said the first lady.





First Lady Mayara Noronha meets with Pope and asks DF for blessings

(photo: Reproduction/Personal archive)





Mayara Noronha Rocha traveled to the Vatican to participate in the naming ceremony for the new 20 cardinals. Dom Paulo Cezar, Archbishop of Brasília since 2020, was sworn in this Wednesday (31/8). Pope Francis announced Dom Paulo Cezar as cardinal on May 29 this year.

“I am a Christian, a practicing Catholic and guided by my faith. I could not fail to participate in this important moment for the Church. I am a great admirer of the Pope, who is always attentive to the world context and has a lifelong commitment to social justice”, said Mayara.

Fully dedicated to the reelection campaign of Ibaneis Rocha to the GDF, the governor’s wife momentarily stopped her participation in the field, where she worked at the head of the Caravan da Dama — a delegation formed exclusively by women that travels through the DF presenting the actions and proposals of her husband.