Fixed Income Linked to IPCA

Is investing in fixed income bonds linked to the IPCA and maturing from 2025 onwards a good product today? No Chat with Specialist, live program from UOLfinancial planner Vivian Rodrigues says that, before investing, you should consider some factors, to know if the product is aligned with your goals and how it will compose your investment portfolio.

Read the financial planner’s analysis below and watch the August 11 program excerpt. Chat with Specialist is a question-answer about investments exclusively for subscribers and is broadcast weekly, on Thursdays, from 4 pm to 5 pm. To also have your question answered in the program, send your question to Papo by email [email protected]

When will you need the money?

Vivian says that a fixed income security linked to the IPCA and with a maturity of three years is, in theory, a good product. But, according to her, it is necessary to analyze some aspects of its investment strategy, before

She says that, today, IPCA-linked bonds are paying “very good” profitability, due to the risks involved, such as issues related to the country’s political-economic scenario, interest rates, etc.

The problem is that sometimes these bonds (whether Treasury or other issuers) have a longer term to maturity, a few years.

“Will you need to withdraw this money before the age of three? If so, it may not be an appropriate timeframe for you.”

Also, if you already have a considerable part of your invested capital tied to inflation, it might be better to diversify your portfolio with some other type of return.

Choose products that make sense to each other

For the financial planner, it is not recommended to keep choosing a product to invest according to the moment, thinking about what is good now.

The investment portfolio should not be formed through punctual decisions, evaluating only the current moment. “You need to choose products that make sense to each other,” he says.

Chat with Specialist is weekly

The program Chat with Specialist is broadcast on Thursdays, weekly, from 16:00 to 17:00, on the home page of UOL, at UOL Economia and UOL Investimentos, and is exclusive to subscribers. Review past programs here.

You can send questions to Papo by emailing [email protected] —they can be answered in the program.

Want to invest better? Get tips in your email

Do you want to learn how to make money safely in short, medium and long term investments, even if you’ve never invested?

UOL’s investment page has a free newsletter that helps you in this objective. By subscribing, you receive every day, before the opening of the Stock Exchange, a market analysis made by analyst Rafael Bevilacqua, from Levante Ideias de Investimentos. With this newsletter, you will learn to invest and understand what is happening in the market.

In addition to the daily newsletter, you also receive a weekly analysis of investments, with tips on how to better and safely invest your money. To subscribe to UOL’s free investment newsletter, just click here.

Do you have questions about stocks, funds and other stock exchange investments? Send your question to [email protected]

Do you always want to be well informed about investments? Click here and receive news and tips to invest directly in your WhatsApp.