Flamengo agrees the sale of striker Lázaro to Almería, from Spain

Flamengo agreed to sell striker Lázaro to Almería, from Spain. The Spanish club will pay 7 million euros, around R$36 million at the current price, for 70% of the player’s rights.

Almería, initially, put on the table a proposal of 5 million euros, and another 2 million in variables, for 70% of the rights of shirt 13. Rubro-Negro, however, indicated the payment of 7 million directly, and there was a wake up. The information was first published by “ge” and confirmed by UOL Esporte.

Now, the clubs seek to complete everything in time for the player to be registered before the transfer window in the European country closes, which happens today (1). Lázaro’s bond with the Gávea club was valid until 2025.

Recently, West Ham, from England, showed interest in the striker and made a proposal of 5 million pounds, about R$ 30 million, but there was no advance.

Created from Flamengo’s base, Lázaro was the hero of the under-17 world title of the Brazilian team in 2019. He was promoted to the professional squad under great expectations, even becoming the darling of then coach Jorge Jesus.

During his time at Ninho do Urubu, the Portuguese coach saw a lot of potential in the striker, but he didn’t have much time to work, as he later transferred to Benfica (POR).

Without many opportunities in the course of 2021, Lázaro considered breathing new air when he received a proposal from Portuguese football at the beginning of the year, but Paulo Sousa proved to count on the player, who became more used – and became one of the highlights in the Supercup. from Brazil.

With Dorival Júnior, he has been cast in the team that competes in the Brazilian, while “team A” plays in Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. In recent weeks, he rocked the net against Juventude, Atlético-GO, São Paulo and Athletico-PR.