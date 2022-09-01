Flamengo agrees to transfer Lázaro; see the details

A day after the 4-0 rout against Vélez that puts Flamengo very close to playing another Libertadores final, a player in the squad packs his bags and must leave the club. Rubro-Negro advanced in the negotiations and should agree on the transfer of Lázaro in the next few hours to Almería, from Spain.

According to globoesporte.com, the sale is underway for 7 million euros (R$ 36.34 million). With this amount, Almería buys 70%, while Flamengo keeps 30% of Lázaro’s economic rights. There are still some details to be finalized, but that shouldn’t be a problem and the transfer will go through.

With the European transfer window closing this Thursday (1st), the proposals for Lázaro have arrived with more force in recent days. In addition to Almeria, West Ham offered 5 million pounds for the player this week, but Flamengo asked for 10 and the negotiation cooled down.

In a hurry to finalize the deal, Almería rushes to finalize the last details and carry out the exchange of documents so that the nestling is registered in time. There will be no player income bonus in the contract, but Flamengo is still negotiating future sale clauses.

Lázaro signed this season at Flamengo

This season, the 20-year-old managed to have a sequel and became an important part of the red-black cast. Lázaro is the under-23 midfielder with the most goals in the season. He took the field in 43 matches, 19 as a starter. And the numbers are very good. There are eight goals and eight assists. Taking the minute, Lázaro only needs 100 minutes to participate in a goal.

