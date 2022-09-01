Flamengo de Dorival gave a show of the ball and remembered the heyday with Jesus

With three goals from Pedro, Flamengo ran over Vélez Sarsfield 4-0 in Argentina and was very close to another Libertadores final. Everton Ribeiro closed the account with a pass from Gabigol, who gave two assists but missed clear chances again. If shirt 9 had a sharp aim, the score of the first game of the semifinal could be even more elastic. In the return game, next Wednesday (7), at Maracanã, Fla may even lose by three goals to reach the decision.

At Flamengo livetransmitted by UOL Esporte after the Mengão games, journalists Renato Maurício Prado and André Rocha praised the “ball recital” by Dorival Júnior’s team. According to RMP, the Brazilian coach does such a good job ahead of the club that the Flamengo fans are already beginning to overcome the “widowhood” of Jorge Jesus, who marked his passage through Gávea with more titles than defeats and left his name in the red-black heart. .

“If Gabigol hadn’t missed impressive goals, Flamengo could have left today with 5 or 6, but with 4-0 they are more than qualified, Flamengo is in the final. It was an impressive performance by the Dorival team, a lesson in In football, Flamengo becomes the favorite in the Libertadores final, they are playing the best football. If that will be enough, we will only see in Ecuador, but Flamengo will arrive with great morale.”

“This team is exciting, maybe they play less than Jorge Jesus, but Dorival’s team starts to produce some performances that can be compared to Jesus’ best time, impressive the performance of this Flamengo team”, said RMP.

Speaking of Jesus, Rocha recalled the 5-0 rout against Grêmio, under the command of the Portuguese coach, in the 2019 Libertadores semifinal, when Flamengo ended up champion against River Plate in the final. In his view, the performance against Vélez was even more dominant, despite the lower score.

“If Gabigol had a goalscoring phase, Flamengo would have overcome the 5-0 at Grêmio and would have scored the biggest rout of a Libertadores semifinal, he could have 6, 7, 8. Flamengo built it with great quality, serenity, from the The moment he adapted to the game, it was a walk, the second half was a technical massacre.”

“Vidal started kicking in the passes, David Luiz giving a pass without looking, Flamengo opened the playground in the second half, it was a technical massacre, it was bigger than the 5-0 over Grêmio in 2019, it was a game for much more. game had a lot of goals from set pieces, this game was a longer walk, but Grêmio was better than Vélez”, analyzed Rocha.

The next edition of Flamengo live will be on Sunday (4), right after the match against Ceará, for the Brasileirão. You can follow the live on the Channel UOLin the Score app UOLon the Flamengo page on UOL Esporte or on the UOL Esporte channel on YouTube.