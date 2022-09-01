Flamengo has a ‘boom’ and exceeds the mark of 100,000 supporters

Fla’s good phase excites fans, who have already sold out tickets for upcoming home games

Owner of the biggest crowd in Brazil, Flamengo has always lived with full stadiums and saw the red and blacks fight hard for a ticket. In 2022, with the team in great shape and still dreaming of three titles, the dispute for a ticket became even more fierce. In recent months, Mengão has seen a ‘boom’ in the number of members. Now, there are 104,500 supporters.

Of this total, there are 65,000 holders and the rest are ‘invited members’. Currently, Rubro-Negro has five plans for members: Diamond, Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze. The more expensive the package, the greater the advantages, such as: buying the ticket earlier, being able to include more dependents and having a discount on the ticket price. The information was initially released by the UOL.

To give you an idea, the Maracanã has a capacity for 78 thousand people. In this way, supporters can and usually buy all tickets in advance, leaving the ‘ordinary’ without tickets. These can be watched on television or the internet.

Due to this “boom” in the number of supporters, Flamengo already has all tickets sold for the next three home games: Ceará, Vélez and São Paulo, on September 4th, 7th and 14th, respectively. The commitments are for different competitions: Brasileirão, Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. In none of these confrontations was the sale open to non-associated fans.

After these three duels, Flamengo will play at home against Fluminense, on 9/18, in a game for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship. Ticket sales have not yet opened for this game, but the trend is for members to buy everything quickly.

Mengão, it is worth mentioning, still dreams of the triple crown in 2022 and returns to the field this Wednesday (31), when they visit Vélez Sarsfield (ARG), in Buenos Aires, for the Libertadores semifinal. The ball will roll at 21:30 (Brasília time), at José Amalfitani Stadium. The clash, as always, will have the most red-black broadcast on the internet on Coluna do Fla, with narration by Rafa Penido and reports by Bruno Villafranca.