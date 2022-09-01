Flamengo sends Lázaro to LaLiga club for R$ 36 million

Revealed by Flamengo, Lázaro is close to being sold for 7 million euros, around R$ 36 million, to Almería

One day after scoring O Velez Sarsfield per 4 to 0 and forward a vacancy at the end of the CONMEBOL LibertadoresO Flamengo came close to selling one of its players. Lazarus is on its way to Almeria. The initial information was released by the Ge and confirmed by ESPN.com.br.

the club of LaLiga will acquire 70% of the attacker by the value of 7 million eurosabout BRL 36 million. A few details remain for the closing of the negotiation, which is at a very advanced stage.

At first, Almería offered 5 million euros (R$ 25 million) most 2 million euros (R$ 10 million) in bonus. Flamengo put their foot down and asked for the 7 million euros to release, which was accepted by the Spaniards.

Without the performance bonus, Flamengo will only profit if Almería wants to trade Lázaro in the future. O red-black keeps 30% of the player for an eventual sale in the coming years.

With the European transfer window closing this Thursday (1), teams race against time to close the deal. Lázaro, before signing with the Spanish team, was coveted by the West Hamwhich offered value below expectations for Flamengo, and ended up closing with Lucas Paquetá recently.

At the age of 20, Lázaro debuted for Flamengo professionals in 2020, a year after standing out at the U-17 World Cup with the Brazilian team. Altogether, he entered the field 62 times, scored eight goals and won the Brazilian championshipin 2020, and the Carioca Championshipin 2021.