Flamengo thrashes Vélez with three from Pedro and is very close to the final

Neither bad pitch, nor pressure from the crowd nor the cold of Buenos Aires (ARG) were able to stop the packed Flamengo. Acting with sovereignty and intelligence, Rubro-Negro took no notice of Vélez Sarsfield and simply ran over by 4-0 in the heart of José Almafitani stadium – with a hat trick from Pedro and one from Everton Ribeiro – guaranteeing a great advantage for the game back from the Libertadores semifinals.

Now, in the duel at Maracanã (RJ), on the 7th, Flamengo can lose by up to three goals difference, which even so gets the spot in the decision of the competition. Vélez is left with the thankless mission of thrashing Rubro-Negro by five goals, or at least four to take the dispute to penalties.

With the three goals scored in Buenos Aires (ARG), Pedro isolated himself even more in the artillery of the Copa Libertadores, and now has an incredible 11 goals in 11 games. The player is having a great time and has been monitored by coach Tite, of the Brazilian national team, who has already publicly praised the player.

This weekend, Flamengo turns the key to the Brazilian Championship, where on Sunday (4), at 11 am, they receive Ceará at Maracanã. In this competition, the coach Dorival Júnior has been climbing the so-called “B team”, formed by reserves, but still dreams of the title even though he is seven points away from the leader Palmeiras.

Vélez Sarsfield, on the other hand, returns to its harsh reality of the Argentine Championship, where it occupies the ungrateful penultimate place in the table.

The best – Pedro lives an enlightened moment

The number 21 shirt is taking great strides to secure a spot in the World Cup. Today, in Buenos Aires (ARG), the striker had another great performance. In addition to the three goals, where he showed opportunism, he participated in Everton Ribeiro’s goal and only didn’t leave with a field assist also because Filipe Luís missed an incredible chance.

Pedro is Libertadores’ top scorer with 11 goals in 11 games.

The worst – De Los Santos and Ortega appeal to violence

Unable to mark the engaging Flamengo team, some Vélez Sarsfield players resorted to violence, especially defender De Los Santos and midfielder Ortega.

Gabigol gives two assists

In a more “waiter” role this season, Gabigol provided two assists in today’s game. One for Everton Ribeiro and another for Pedro, in the second goal of shirt 21.

David Luiz and Valentín Gómez suspended

Defenders David Luiz, from Flamengo, and Valentín Gómez, from Vélez Sarsfield, received the third yellow card and are suspended from the return duel, at Maracanã (RJ), on the 7th.

Vélez’s performance

Technically limited, Vélez made a mistake in the strategy of betting on the exchange of passes from the goalkeeper to face Flamengo. The team had difficulties to maintain possession and ended up being totally involved by Rubro-Negro, arriving with danger only in kicks from outside the area.

Flamengo arrives at the beginning

Flamengo seemed not to feel the pressure of playing away from home and started the match well, imposing itself. Right at the beginning, he had two good arrivals, at 8 minutes, with a kick by João Gomes, and at 11, with Pedro, who took advantage of a wrong departure from Vélez and kicked with danger.

Santos makes a great save

Vélez’s first good arrival came only in the 27th minute of the first half, when Janson tried from outside the area, in the left corner, and goalkeeper Santos made a great save.

Pedro opens the scoring with good positioning

In a bright moment, Pedro opened the scoring for Flamengo in the 31st minute when he received a cross from the right by Léo Pereira, positioned himself well and propped up to the back of the goal. Opportunism of the red-black shirt 21.

On the beam!

Vélez Sarsfield responded three minutes later, when Orellano took a free kick on goalkeeper Santos’ left post. It was almost the equalizer for the Argentines!

Flamengo goal!

Flamengo extended the score in the 45th minute in a beautiful goal, which started with a steal from João Gomes. The steering wheel passed to Arrascaeta and the midfielder released Gabigol. The shirt 9, first time, played without dropping the ball, and it found Everton Ribeiro, who just deflected it to make it 2-0.

Peter does one more!

In the 15th minute of the second half, Flamengo reached the third goal after Gabigol gave a good deep pass to Pedro, who, with a cavadinha, scored one more on José Amalfitani.

Pedro’s Hat Trick

Pedro was impossible, and after a move by Vidal, the ball was left for the forward, who took it easy to kick placed in the left corner and make his hat trick in Buenos Aires.

Lawn becomes controversial

The pitch of the José Amalfinati stadium generated controversy even before the ball rolled. Known for being one of the best in Argentina, he performed with many holes and burns. Some members of the Flamengo delegation interpreted that the bad condition was done on purpose by Vélez Sarsfield. The Argentine website “TyC Sports” reported that a version presented by the home club was that they had not received the imported fertilizer they had been working with, and the new one burned the grass.

Unused tricolor shirt

Before the game, there was an expectation that Vélez Sarsfield would play with their new tricolor shirt, which is very similar to Fluminense’s. It was launched last Monday (29), but the Argentine club preferred to play with their number 1 shirt, white and blue.

The tricolor uniform was used for the first time in 1916, and the similarity with the Rio club made it approach the Flu, today maintaining a friendly relationship between the clubs and their fans.

DATASHEET

VÉLEZ SARSFIELD 0x4 FLAMENGO

Competition: Libertadores (semifinal – first leg)

Place: José Amalfitani, in Buenos Aires (ARG)

Hour: 21:30 (Brasilia time)

Referee: Wilmar Roldán (FIFA-Colombia)

Auxiliaries: Alexander Guzman (FIFA-Colombia) and Wilmar Navarro (FIFA-Colombia)

VAR: Julio Bascuñan (FIFA-Chile)

Yellow cards: Valentín Gómez, De Los Santos, Seoane (VEL); Gabigol, Thiago Maia, David Luiz and Léo Pereira (FLA)

red cards: None

goals: Pedro, in the 31st minute of the first half (FLA); Everton Ribeiro, 45 minutes into the first half (FLA); Pedro, 15 minutes into the second half (FLA); Pedro, 37 minutes into the second half (FLA)

Velez Sarsfield: Lucas Hoyos; Leonardo Jara, Matías de Los Santos, Valentín Gómez and Francisco Ortega; Nicolás Garayalde and Cáseres (Seoane); Luca Orellano (Julián Fernández), Walter Bou (Osório) and Lucas Janson; Lucas Pratto. Technician: Alexander Medina.

Flamengo: Saints; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; João Gomes (Victor Hugo), Thiago Maia (Vidal), Arrascaeta (Pulgar) and Everton Ribeiro (Diego); Gabigol (Everton Cebolinha) and Pedro. Technician: Dorival Junior.