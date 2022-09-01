Flat or curved: LG’s new ‘foldable’ TV lets you choose between two modes – 08/31/2022

Immersion has been a recurring theme to please fans of technology and games. And TV manufacturers are well aware of this. This Wednesday (1st), LG presented its new Oled Flex television model LX3which can be used completely flat or with the screen curved at different angles.

The novelty is part of the launches shown during the IFA (International Fiscal Association) 2022, the most important technology fair in Europe, which takes place this week in Germany.

The model is 42 inches. The idea is that consumers can have a personalized viewing experience between the twenty levels of curvature — with a tilt of up to 10 degrees or a distance of up to 5 degrees, according to LG.

In addition, the product has an adjustable height support (140 millimeters up and down) to meet different audiences; all this by remote control.

Gamers and streaming

LG’s new TV allows screen format adjustment Image: Disclosure/LG

The new TV model is aimed mainly at the audience that wants greater immersion during games online and live broadcasts, in addition to, of course, those who consume a lot of streaming content. According to LG, the product offers comfort to the eyes even for those who spend a lot of time in front of televisions.

Speaking of games, the LX3 It has exclusive functions and features, being able to choose between 32 or 27 inches of use for each specific game genre.

The curved screen model also promises better contrast in images, accurate colors with 100% fidelity, a response time of 0.1 milliseconds between a command and the response on the screen.

The smart processor (alpha) 9 Gen 5 also promises better performance, combining speed and intelligent algorithms for better display of scenes.

The anti-reflective (SAR) of the brand is also something to be considered, as it helps in the maximum concentration of users due to the reduction of visual distractions on the screen.

“Fans of RPGs, racing games or platformers will likely want to use the entire 42-inch screen, while real-time strategy or first-person shooters may prefer a 32-inch or 27-inch screen.” in your statement.

App for gamers

Exclusively on the LX3, the Game app supports custom screensavers and shortcuts for apps like Twitch and YouTube that are popular with gamers. There are also settings customizable of sound and a diverse range of audio and image for gamers, according to the company’s press release.

The Multi View system allows the user to see content from two different broadcast sources at the same time and still choose the audio they want to hear; characteristic of those who play games while watching or listening to a YouTube video, for example.

LG has not yet released prices or when the model hits the market.