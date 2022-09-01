Fluminense sends proposal to buy Nonato, but Inter refuses | football

With Nonato coveted by Ludogorets , Fluminense presented at the end of this Wednesday a proposal to buy the 24-year-old midfielder, but Internacional refused. The tricolor board offered the same US$ 1.7 million dollars (about R$ 8.8 million) from the Bulgarian club for 70% of the player’s economic rights. The difference is that it is in installments and without the US$ 600 thousand dollars (approximately R$ 3 million) in the European offer bonus.

The refusal was announced by “Canal do Lessa”, on YouTube, and confirmed by ge. But the situation is not yet defined, and talks between clubs continue. As there is little time to respond to Ludogorets’ proposal, since the window in Bulgaria closes next Tuesday, and Nonato would need to travel before to sign a contract, the expectation is for the hammer to be beaten throughout this Thursday.

1 of 3 Nonato in action for Fluminense — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves/Fluminense Nonato in action for Fluminense — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves/Fluminense

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

As far as Nonato’s will depends, according to people close to the player, he stays in the Fluminense. Despite the tempting salary offer due to the exchange rate difference, the midfielder feels valued at the club and is adapted to Rio de Janeiro. He is a starter and key player in the team commanded by Fernando Diniz.

Nonato has a link with Inter until December 2023. If he puts his foot down that he doesn’t want to go to Bulgaria, Fluminense won’t have to run to buy the player now and can wait until the end of the loan to decide whether or not to exercise the option. of purchase provided for in the contract. However, the value is higher: US$ 2.5 million dollars (R$ 12.9 million) for 50% of the economic rights.

Watch Nonato’s goal against Fortaleza

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

If sold, Nonato should no longer play for Fluminensebecause the window in Bulgaria closes on the 6th and he will have to travel soon. That is, Tricolor would lose two of its three midfield holders for the return game of the Copa do Brasil semifinal against Corinthians (André is suspended).

Fluminense paid about R$500,000 to Inter for the 10-month loan. The agreement provided that if Colorado received an offer for the player during the period, Tricolor would be entitled to match the offer, or be entitled to a 10% window fee.

In the midst of the situation, Nonato continues training normally at CT Carlos Castilho and preparing to face Athletico-PR on Saturday, at 7 pm (Brasilia time), at Arena da Baixada, for the Brazilian Championship.

Nonato praises Diniz in Fluminense: “I always said how great we were”

+ Read more news from Fluminense

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Fluminense 🎧