Former assistant asks R$1.4 million in labor lawsuit

Ivete Sangalo is the subject of a labor lawsuit that exceeds R$ 1.4 million.

The singer and her company, Iessi Produções e Eventos Ltda, are being sued by a formerroadie – who performs the role of assistant responsible for traveling with artists and bands. He claims that he worked with the Bahian from 1995 to 2020 without having a formal contract and did not receive benefits provided for by law.

The action, to which this column of splash had access, runs at the 9th Labor Court in Salvador, starting in March this year. An audience is scheduled for September 15th, a few days after Ivete Sangalo performs for the fifth time at Rock in Rio in Brazil.

Sought after, Ivete Sangalo and Iessi Produções e Eventos Ltd, through the press office, said they would not comment on the matter.

In action, the formerroadie de Ivete Sangalo states that he was admitted to the position on July 15, 1995, with remuneration of R$ 21,760.00, and remained in the position until August 7, 2020.

According to the professional, he was always denied the necessary notes in the work card, and he did not receive amounts related to the termination of the work period.

“Identification badges and/or personalized shirts and costumes at events serve as an example for legal relationships […] They show the claimant always as an integral part of the singer Ivete Sangalo’s band, being officially known as ‘The roadie of the singer Ivete’, personally honoring entry and exit times, participating in all shows, events, rehearsals, Radio, TV and Lives, not being replaced or replaceable in this role”, says the professional in the document that is in court.

In the action, the former assistant asks for FGTS values ​​not deposited, vacation, 13th salary, prior notice, night shift, value for unhealthy work – for exposure to high frequency noise – and dangerousness – for exposure to flammables, explosives or electricity – , in addition to a termination fine of R$ 430 thousand. The total amount requested is BRL 1,485,430.13.