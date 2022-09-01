Former Botafogo, Barreto reveals having transferred definitively to RWD Molenbeek: ‘I had the desire to work in Europe’

the steering wheel barreto is one of six players Botafogo who will defend the RWD Molenbeek, a Belgian second division club that also has John Textor as a majority shareholder. However, the player said that the change was not on loan – as with the other athletes – but definitively.

– It was a quick negotiation. I received some proposals from clubs in Brazil, even from Serie A teams, but I had this desire to work in Europe and, when the opportunity arose, I didn’t think twice. I signed a one-year contract with Molenbeek, a permanent transfer and with the option to renew for another season. So, I am very happy and motivated – said Barreto to the portal “Surgiu”.

Barreto has his first experience in Europe and praised the structure of RWD Molenbeek. Besides him, Luís Oyama, Juninho, Ênio and Rikelmi left Botafogo, and Vinícius Lopes is also about to be made official.

– I was received in a very nice way. The club has a good structure and gives us good working conditions. In training I could see that football is a little different, very physical and a little faster. I’ve been working hard to be able to debut as soon as possible. Our expectation is to help the team in the pursuit of the goals of the season, and the main one is access to the first division – concluded Barreto.