Former Libertadores champion defender declares love for Corinthians and congratulates club for 112 years

Former defender Leandro Cástan congratulated Corinthians on the club’s 112th anniversary this Thursday, September 1, 2022. Not only that, the former player declared his love for Timão.

“Congratulations, Corinthians. Now I can say how much I love and respect this club. God honored me and I made history with this shirt, a great pride in my career. But God also wanted this story on the field to end on 7/4/2012 , but it will continue forever…”, wrote Cástan on his social networks.

“Thanks to Corinthians for everything. My heart has always been and will always be Corinthians”, added the former defender – see publications below.

The declaration of love for Corinthians came shortly after Leandro Cástan announced his retirement from football. The player hung up his boots on July 11 and even received tributes from Timão on social media.

Cástan was champion of Libertadores 2012 and Brasileirão 2011 with the club’s shirt. In all, the defender played 111 games for Corinthians between the 2010 and 2012 seasons. There were 56 victories, 32 draws and 23 defeats, in which the athlete scored three goals with the shirt of the alvinegra team.

Leandro Cástan made his debut for Corinthians in February 2010, against Portuguesa, for the Campeonato Paulista, already among the holders of the group. To date, he is the 38th most capped player for the club in history and this century.

Before arriving at Corinthians, Leandro Cástan had stints at Atlético-MG; Helsingborgs, from Sweden and Grêmio Barueri. After leaving Timão, the player defended Roma, where he was loaned to Sampdoria, Torino and Cagliari. Back in Brazil, in 2018, he was with Vasco and, later, with Guarani, the last club of his career.

Check out Leandro Castán’s post

Congratulations, @corinthians Now I can say how much I love and respect this club.

God honored me and I made history with this shirt, a great pride in my career. But God also wanted this story on the field to end on 7/4/2012, but it will continue forever… pic.twitter.com/ETWrteeUGS — Leandro Castan (@l_castan) September 1, 2022

thanks to @corinthians for everything. My heart has always been and always will be Corinthians. 🖤🤍 — Leandro Castan (@l_castan) September 1, 2022

