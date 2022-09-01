Gabriel Jesus scores another goal and fans go ‘crazy’: ‘It’s the 9th do hexa’

This afternoon, Arsenal are hosting Aston Villa in a game valid for the Premier League and winning 2-1, with the first goal being Gabriel Jesus. In his 5th official game with the English club’s shirt, the Brazilian striker reached the 3rd goal and achieved even more prominence among the fans.

In addition to hitting the nets, Jesus has also recorded three assists, with a performance that has delighted not only in England, but also in Brazil. On social media, fans of the former Palmeiras expressed their admiration for the player’s start to the season.

Ronaldo on shirt nine representatives at the World Cup

