Gabriel Jesus scores another goal and fans go ‘crazy’: ‘It’s the 9th do hexa’

This afternoon, Arsenal are hosting Aston Villa in a game valid for the Premier League and winning 2-1, with the first goal being Gabriel Jesus. In his 5th official game with the English club’s shirt, the Brazilian striker reached the 3rd goal and achieved even more prominence among the fans.
In addition to hitting the nets, Jesus has also recorded three assists, with a performance that has delighted not only in England, but also in Brazil. On social media, fans of the former Palmeiras expressed their admiration for the player’s start to the season.
Check out some reactions:
gabriel jesus from city: hate
gabriel jesus do arsenal: amo
— jowzeras (@_jownunes)
August 31, 2022
Gabriel Jesus’ move to Arsenal will have been more important for Hexa than it seemed at the time. If there were so many doubts about the starting 9, it’s over.
What an overwhelming start in London, and he’s still going to drill a lot until the World Cup…
— Gabriel Custódio (@gabrielstodio_)
August 31, 2022
haaland will one day catch up with gabriel jesus
— ruyger guedes 10 (@RuyMedeiros23)
August 31, 2022
How good it is to see Gabriel Jesus parading with his beautiful football, he puts another goal on the man’s account ����
— SEP MEMES (@sepmemes_)
August 31, 2022
Gabriel Jesus flying slcc ��
— Lucas Xavier (@luucaasxavier)
August 31, 2022
Gabriel Jesus is very good at Arsenal, see?
— Julia Robita (@juliarobita)
August 31, 2022
Gabriel Jesus doesn’t stop scoring goals too, saw bug
— ������ ���� (@guispfcx)
August 31, 2022
