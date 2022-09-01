Gabriela Prioli’s ‘Estrelismo’ shocks production of event in São Paulo | Column Fábia Oliveira

This columnist, who has friends all over Brazil, knew that Gabriela Prioli gave some talk this Wednesday (31), after participating in an event at Parque Ibirapuera, in São Paulo. That’s because, the lawyer and presenter left the production in a state of shock, when arriving at the place, where it was hired to speak for 30 minutesloaded with a team of eight people, including a maid, in addition to four designer suitcases full of clothing options.

According to sources in this column, as Prioli would speak for a short time, as well as the other guests at the event, the dressing room chosen for her was shared. However, even so, the lawyer’s team has already come in, assembling clothes rack, ironing board and asking where they could hook up the iron.

Still according to the friends of this column, not believing what they were seeing, the production of the event even said that people were already arriving at the place dressed up. But the answer given by Gabriela Prioli’s team was that she wouldn’t have gone ready, not to wrinkle the clothes.

It is worth noting that, according to what was told to this columnist, none of the clothing options taken by Prioli were chosen by the client for her to wear on the occasion of the event. In addition, the fabric of the dress that she finally chose to wear was a fabric that she did not wrinkle. That is, she could have arrived at the place already dressed, just like all the other guests.

all the excess of the presenter of ‘CNN Brasil’ left a bad impression on the organizers, since what was circulating was that she arrived at the event as if she were a great ‘popstar’. Jeez!

Gabriela Prioli at the event (Reproduction/Social networks)

