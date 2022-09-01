Gasoline at R$ 4.50 a liter? See if this can come true

Fuel prices have risen a lot in recent months, a factor that has had a hard impact on the lives of millions of Brazilians. What happens is that many people use cars to commute to work or even as a source of income.

Those who suffer the most from price fluctuations are truck drivers, taxi drivers and motoboys. To resolve this impasse, the federal government created some benefits through the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution approved in July (PEC Kamikaze), which created benefits for truck drivers and taxi drivers.

But the news is also good for those who do not fit the rules of these programs, as gasoline, for example, has been dropping in a row at pumps since the month of July.

Fuel price drops

The drop in the price of gasoline, ethanol and diesel can be attributed to the cut in the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Products (ICMS) on fuels, whose application was limited to between 17% and 18%. The tax is also levied on the telecommunications, transport and electricity sectors.

It is important to remember that Petrobras announced no less than three consecutive drops in the price of gasoline at its distributors. In the last adjustment, the price of the product dropped by 4.9%, falling from R$3.71 to R$3.53 – decreased by R$0.18 per liter.

Gasoline price: can a liter reach R$ 4.50?

The price of gasoline has been gradually falling in the country. In the last survey of National Agency of Petroleum and Natural Gas (ANP), held between August 21 and 27, the average value of the product at the gas stations is R$ 5.25.

Therefore, it has already become more advantageous to supply with the petroleum derivative than with ethanol in practically all Brazilian states. The only exception is Mato Grosso, where the liter of hydrated is still more worthwhile.

Regarding further declines, many people expect further declines to be announced, with gasoline reaching R$4.50 on average.

However, for this to happen, it will be necessary to wait for the next updates on the world scenario, especially in the face of the geopolitical conflicts of the Ukraine war, the dollar price and the barrel of oil. Expert forecasts point to a more favorable scenario going forward.